Every planning application submitted in Leeds this week - and what they're for

All the planning applications submitted to Leeds City Council this week:

ADEL AND WHARFEDALE: Alterations and extension to existing dwelling and conversion to facilities; landscaping of gardens to link with York Gate garden; improvements to driveway and parking together with demolition of existing garage and removal of wall and railings to the rear of the house - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/06624/GU - Amendments to the design of the gardens, removal of the cottage front porch and widening of the adjacent sliding doors, minor adjustments to fenestration in rear single storey extension, minor amendments to parking layout to suit landscape design, York Gate Cottage, Back Church Lane. T1-Sycamore. Remove to ground level. Tree is small, ivy covered and suppressed by surrounding trees, 34 Creskeld Drive. Porch to front, 5 St Giles Garth. Two storey extension to rear, 46 Farrar Lane. Two storey extension to side, raised Decking area to side and rear; conversion of Garage to habitable accommodation, Car Port to rear, Warren House, Warren Lane. Single storey rear extension with raised patio area to side/rear and new gate to front, 13 Park Mount. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 4 St Helens Way. Single storey rear infill extension, 39 Cookridge Avenue. Demolition of selected existing buildings and erection of care home and six close care bungalows (class C2) with alterations to existing access, provision of car parking and associated landscaping, retention of original farmhouse and barns as dwelling, Manor Farm, Otley Road. Increase height of existing boundary wall, gate and fence to rear, 25 St Helens Lane. See Tree Survey and application for proposal, 12 Park Way.

Weekly planning applications

ALWOODLEY: T1 Oak - Crown lift small diameter branches to 3 meter and draw back canopy by 1 meter. T19 Lime - Remove basal and stem epicormic to 3 meter, 1 - 6 The Pines. Single storey rear extension, 21 The View. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 5, 6, 8 and 13 of Planning Application 18/05486/FU, 576 Harrogate Road. Thuja - Current height is 5 meter, reduce height by 1.5 meters, 12 St Andrews Walk. First floor balcony to Flat 5, 5 Wigton Court, Wigton Lane. Single storey extension to rear; conversion and extension of existing garage to create habitable rooms, 4 Kestrel Grove. Amendment to planning permission 18/05486/FU to carryout alterations to second floor to form one additional flat, 576 Harrogate Road. First floor side extension; single storey side/rear infill extension and garage conversion to habitable room space, 14 Park Lane Mews.

ARDSLEY AND ROBIN HOOD: Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 25 of Planning Application 18/06819/FU, Moor Knoll Lane. Two storey extension with canopy to rear; porch to rear; demolishen and replacement of existing garage with outbuilding to rear, Coles Croft, Bradford Road. Demolition of stables and erection of 1no dwelling, conversion of existing barn to 1no dwelling, Royston Hill Farm, 45A Royston Hill.

ARMLEY: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3 and 4 of Planning Application 17/03581/FU, 14 Park Crescent. One new dwelling and demolition of existing garage, 26 Kirkstall Avenue.

BEESTON AND HOLBECK: Demolition of existing community centre and garages to provide new Community Centre and associated car parking - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 16/04673/FU - Reduction of ground floor footprint with the secondary entrance omitted and the main staircase accommodated within the general footprint; Omission of first floor windows on the south and north elevations with roof lights configuration updated; Entrance feature on North elevation simplified with no timber cladding and windows; Ground floor windows re-configured and simplified with number of windows reduced on West and South elevations, Beeston Village Community Centre, Beeston Park Place. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 of Planning Application 18/05010/FU, St Lukes C Of E Church. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 13 of Planning Application 18/06491/FU, Premier House, Ring Road. Part two storey parts single storey side and rear extensions, 149 Cross Flatts. Partial demolition of structures and the erection of two buildings ranging from five to eleven storeys, comprising 245No. residential apartments (Use Class C3) with flexible commercial uses at ground floor level (Use Class A1, A2, A3, A4, D2 and/or B1), retention and alteration to the wall fronting Globe Road, hard and soft landscaping, access, servicing and other associated works, Tower Works, Globe Road. Retrospective application for a conversion of office/store/stable to form habitable rooms, 169 Cross Flatts Grove. Alterations including single storey side/rear extension attching to existing outbuilding, 31 Sunnyview Avenue. Temporary use of cleared site as a temporary event space, Land Off Globe Road.

BRAMLEY AND STANNINGLEY: Conversion of Garage to habitable accommodation, 30 St Catherines Crescent. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to be used as a Trampoline Therapy Room, West Silk Milestone School, Town Street.

BURMANTOFTS AND RICHMOND HILL: 5m single storey rear extension, 3.4m to ridge height and 2.25m to eaves, 14 Rookwood Avenue. Two storey part single storey rear extension, 41 Nixon Avenue. Eight illuminated signs, Land At Temple Green, East Leeds Link Road.

CALVERLEY AND FARSLEY: Retrospective application for fence to side and rear, 18 Carr Wood Gardens. Replacement detached scout hall hut, Scout Hut At Newlands. Alterations including first floor extension with juliet balcony to rear; conversion of store/garage to habitable room with new roof and new first floor window to side, 21 Beech Lees. Dormer window with juliet balcony to rear, 48 Carr Road. Alterations to integral garage to form a habitable room, 3 Orchard Mews.

CHAPEL ALLERTON: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 16 and 17 of Planning Application 18/04258/FU, 10 Roxholme Avenue. Single storey side extension inlcluding steps to garden at rear; relocation of shed to side, 10 King George Avenue. Listed Building application for a replacement window to the front and rear elevations, 84 Potternewton Lane. Two storey rear extension; porch to front, 8 Bracken Edge. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3 and 4 of Planning Application 18/07670/FU, 20 Roundhay Mount. Two storey and single storey front, side and rear extension including alterations and new pitched roof to existing rear extension, 8 Wensley Crescent.

CROSSGATES AND WHINMOOR: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to Gable and Dormer window to rear; single storey rear extension, 89 Kennerleigh Avenue. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a Dormer window to rear,

21 Ashfield Terrace. Demolition and replacement of existing conservatory with single story rear extension, 6 Spur Drive Manston. Variation of condition 3 (materials) of previous planning approval 18/03250/FU to allow render to side, 42 Barnard Way. Alterations to existing bay window to front; rendering to all elevations of house, 29 Kennerleigh Avenue.

FARNLEY AND WORTLEY: Single storey extension to rear, 5 Dragon Crescent. Alterations to single dwelling house to form two dwelling houses, Adjacent To Barkerswell Farm, Lawns Lane. Change of use of office (B1) to children’s day nursery (D1), Unit 9 Pavilion Business Park, Royds Hall Road.

GARFORTH AND SWILLINGTON: Variation of condition 3 (materials) of previously approved planning application 16/03047/LA, Barley Hill Park. Single storey rear extension, 2 Summerhill Road. Single storey side and rear extension, 94 Wakefield Road.

GIPTON AND HAREHILLS: 5m single storey rear extension, 3.95m to ridge height and 2.6m to eaves, 128 Easterly Road.

GUISELEY AND RAWDON: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 5 and 12 of Planning Application 14/05524/FU,

Green Lane Dyeworks, Green Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 7, 9 and 10 of Planning Application 17/07762/FU, Former HSBC Bank, Oxford Road. Detached quadruple garage/store, Former High Ash Barn, Bingley Road. 3.555m single storey rear extension, 3.72m to ridge height and 2.62m to eaves, 90 Tennyson Street. Variation application 2 (approved plans) previously approved application 14/05524/FU remove two semi-detached houses and replace with a terrace of three houses to increase provision of affordable housing, Former Green Lane Dyeworks, Green Lane. One illuminated sign, Aireborough Leisure Centre, The Green.

HAREWOOD: Single storey side and rear extension - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/03071/FU - We have amended the rear single storey extension, which replaced one that was c50 years old, to a double storey extension to add 2 bedrooms to the property. This changes the house from 3 beds to 5 beds, and adds a much needed additional bathroom, Highfield, Mill Lane. Determination for telecommunications equipment, Land Near Coal Road. Demolition of domestic outbuilding and construction of new single dwelling - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/03981/FU - Alterations to include reduction of window openings and installation of additional rooflights, Childs Farm, 42A Church Lane. Extension to each Gable of Detached Garage with Balcony and staircase, Beck House, Church Lane. Change of use of agricultural building to a dwelling, Agricultural Buildings, Rear Of Meadow Croft, Ling Lane. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rendering of exterior, 10 Arthursdale Close. Demolition of Garage and erection of new detached Outbuilding, containing Garage and living accommodation with Patio area to rear, Langwith, Lower Langwith. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to both Gables, Dormer window to the rear and two storey extension to the rear, Sandal, Wetherby Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 5 of Planning Application 19/00600/FU,

10 Arthursdale Close. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3 and 4 of Planning Application 18/07554/FU, Wayside Cottage, Main Street. Single storey extension to side and front with canopy to front; extension to rear at first floor, 28A Nook Road. Listed Building Application for internal and external alterations including new window and doors to allow the creation of a first floor to existing dwelling, 143 Knap Yard, Harewood Estate. External alterations including new window and doors to allow the creation of a first floor to existing dwelling, 143 Knap Yard, Harewood Estate. Listed building application for new signage and lighting, Old Star Inn, Main Street. Three illuminated signs, two non-illuminated signs, Old Star Inn, Main Street. Retrospective listed building application for the conversion of an existing store to a biomass boiler and wood pellet store, including installation of equipment, increase pellet storage external alterations to North elevation, move existing flue pipe, Mill Farm House, Harrogate Road. Retrospective application for the conversion of an existing store to a biomass boiler and wood pellet store, including installation of equipment, increase pellet storage external alterations to North elevation, move existing flue pipe, Mill Farm House, Harrogate Road. First floor extension to front and side, 7 Shadwell Park Grove. Determination for a new vehicular access track (325 metres by 4 metres) to serve The Old Grainery Farm and surrounding fields,

The Old Grainery, Potterton Lane. Alterations including replacement of conservatory roof with pitched roof, 2 Argyle Mews.

Detached garage to rear, 1A Brookside. G1 4x Sycamore - To reduce by 4m, thin by 15%, draw in overhanging branches on neighbours side by 3m to balance on owners side. This work will allow more light into the house and garden, 4 The Meadow.

HEADINGLEY AND HYDE PARK: T1 Lombardy Poplar - Remove due to risk of damage to neighbouring property. T2 Lime - Crown clean, 6 Ridge Mount.

HORSFORTH: Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 20 of Planning Application 18/07357/FU, Clarence Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey side extension, Glenhaven, 71 Leeds Road. Listed Building Application for internal and external alterations for the conversion of farm complex to 6 dwellings, Acacia Farm, Woodlands Drive. Conversion of farm complex to 6 dwellings, Acacia Farm, Woodlands Drive. Part single storey, part two storey side extension and Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey extension, 2 Abbey Court. Upgrade to existing telecoms site, phase 7 monopole c/w wraparound cabinet at base and associated works, Telecommunication Mast, Broadway. Single storey side extension, 12A St James Walk. Four non-illuminated signs, The Black Bull Inn, The Green. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a Dormer window to rear; Rooflight to front, 3 New York Cottages, New York Lane. Enlarged Dormer window to rear, 20 Stoney Croft.

HUNSLET AND RIVERSIDE: Change of use of ground floor units to flexible Class B1, A3 or A4 Use - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/07107/FU - Change location of 1 door, 3 Wellington Place. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 14 of Planning Application 17/00451/LA, Garnet Grove. External alterations to facilitate sub-division of the unit and change of use in part from retail(A1) to retail/coffee shop (A1/A3), Unit 6A, Crown Point Retail Park. Alterations to transport yard including new administration building, workshop, gatehouse and inspection platform, Container Base, Valley Farm Way.

KILLINGBECK AND SEACROFT: T1-T3 Lime - Reduce the height of the trees by no more than 4 metres and draw the sides in by approximately 2-3 metres to suitable growth points. Due to having been reduced in size many years ago therefore need maintaining to prevent large limb loss, 12 Lyme Chase. T1 Lime - Reduce the height of the Lime tree by approximately 4 metres and reduce the side growth by approximately 2-3 metres from the branch tips. This is due to tree previously topped long ago so reduction to maintain a smaller canopy and reduce leaf drop, 6 Lyme Chase. External Cladding to house; detached Garage/Gym to rear, 30 Monkswood Bank. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of previously approved application 16/07381/FU for substitution of house types, Brooklands Avenue, Brooklands Drive And Parkway Close. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of previously approved application 15/07300/FU for substitution of house types, Land At Seacroft Hospital, York Road. Change of use of ground floor shop/office to yoga studio, 70 Cross Gates Road. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of approval 16/06283/FU for MINOR MATERIAL AMENDMENT to amend the approved elevations and floor plans, Land To Rear Of 813 York Road.

KIPPAX AND METHLEY: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 7, 10 and 17 of Planning Application 15/01973/FU,

Land East Of Great North Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 11, 12 and 15 of Planning Application 13/05235/FU, Park Lane. Alterations including first floor rear extension; two new side windows at first floor level, 14 Brecks Gardens. Detached garden room to front, 109 Brigshaw Drive.

KIRKSTALL: Two storey and first floor rear extension; gable wall side extension with a dormer window to front and rear, 12A Broadway.

LITTLE LONDON AND WOODHOUSE: T48 Ash - Crown clearing and remove faulted limbs following a major limb failure. T33 Lime - Crown reduction by 20% (3m), due to an open cavity at the base and the tree has a heavy full crown, University Of Leeds Facilities Directorate Building, Cloberry Street. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 11 of Planning Application 18/02735/FU, Grand Theatre Opera North, 46 New Briggate. Two illuminated signs, one non-illuminated sign, 3 Regent Street.

Listed Building application for alterations and internal refurbishment works including; new floor finish, internal painting proposals, lighting, signage, shop front design, removal of internal smoke screens and replacing with automatic roof smoke vents and replacement aluminium roof glazing, Grand Arcade. Listed Building Application for installation of closed circuit television(CCTV) camera to west elevation, 71 Boar Lane. Installation of closed circuit television(CCTV) camera to west elevation, 71 Boar Lane. Alterations including ground floor infill extension to front/side, removal of existing goods shutter and replace with glazed shop front, new external cladding and vents, three air conditioning units with barrier to roof, Windsor Bathroom Showroom, 217 Kirkstall Road. Four illuminated signs, 34-35 Bond Street.

MIDDLETON PARK: Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 18 of Planning Application 18/00846/FU, Former Site Of Benyon House, Ring Road. T5 Sycamore - Fell because the tree is a low quality self-seeded specimen growing through a chain link fence which has become included in the trunk, Former Site Of Benyon House, Ring Road. Substitution of house type, amendment to planning permission 19/00241/FU (new dwelling), Land Adj To 16 Raylands Road.

MOORTOWN: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey extension and Dormer window to rear, 8 Greenwood Mount. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey extension to side, 402 Stonegate Road. Part two storey and part single storey extension to side, 4 Moor Allerton Way. Part single storey, part two rear storey extension with three air conditioning units to side, 152 Stainbeck Lane. Two storey rear extension; first floor side/rear extension; single storey front extension; single storey side extension, Carr Croft Care Home, Stainbeck Lane.

MORLEY NORTH: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for conversion of Garage to habitable accommodation and a single storey rear extension, 2 Marchant Way. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a Dormer window to rear, 23 Forest Bank. Dormer windows to front and rear. Conversion of loft to create rooms in roof space, new first floor side window, 21 Ashwood Drive.

MORLEY SOUTH: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to Gable and Dormer window to rear; Rooflights to front, 18 Sunnyside Avenue. Change of use of vacant laundrette to hairdressers, 60A Middleton Road. One new dwelling, Land Adjacent 157 High Street. Listed Building application for replacement air conditioning system, HSBC Bank Plc Bank Chambers, Queen Street. Replacement air conditioning system, HSBC Bank Plc Bank Chambers, Queen Street.

OTLEY AND YEADON: Single storey rear extension, Redcot, Newall Mount. Two storey extension to side of house, 1 Windmill Fold, Windmill Lane. Alterations including single storey side extension with balcony over, demolition of porch and conservatory to rear, North Lodge, Carlton Lane. First floor side extension; single storey rear extension and detached garage to rear, The Barn, Scotland Lane.

PUDSEY: Consent, agreement or approval of conditions 3, 4, 5, 8, 15, 16 and 17 to application 17/07861/FU, Land Adj. 2 Moor Grove. Part demolition of garages and construction of detached house, Garage Site Off Clifton Road.

ROTHWELL: Single storey side and rear extension, 10 Sixth Avenue. Alterations including replacement windows, new entrance, recladding and new roof with solar panles to vacant office building, Chapel House, Bentley Square. Single storey rear extension, 45 Parkways Avenue.

ROUNDHAY: Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 3 of Planning Application 15/02699/FU, Land Opposite 37 - 41 Belle Vue Avenue. T1 Willow - To Remove. Tree is dying most of the branches have fallen off and the bark has tree canker quite badly, 18 Elmete Grove. T1 Apple - Fell and remove due to damage. T2 Monkey Puzzle - Fell and remove as dangerous to children T3 Cherry - Fell and remove due to wounding and leaning. T4 and T5 Silver Birch - Reduce height by 3 metres, 35 North Way. T1 Cherry - Fell and remove due to proximity to building, 25 Oakwood Avenue. Single storey side/rear extension with raised patio area to rear, 172 West Park Drive. Sycamore - Removal of a large bough (1 of 4) over the driveway and closest to house, 9 Oakwood Park. Hip to gable rear extension to main roof; hip to gable rear extension above existing single storey rear with roof terrace and balustrading to rear; bi-folding doors to ground floor rear, 37 Denton Avenue. Single storey side extension and part garage conversion to habitable room space, 31 Lidgett Park Avenue. Ground floor extension to front of medical centre, with revised car parking layout, The Street Lane Practice, 12 Devonshire Avenue. Dormer to front, 13 Wetherby Road.

TEMPLE NEWSAM: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to Gable and Dormer window to rear, 46 Detroit Avenue. 6m single storey rear extension, 3.9m to ridge height and 2.9m to eaves, 7 Templegate Rise. Single storey side/rear extension, 9 Detroit Avenue. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey extension to both sides and the rear; single storey extension to front, 162 Ring Road.

WEETWOOD: T1 Cedar- Remove and replace with a 12-14cm container grown Hornbeam. G2 Oaks- Remove major deadwood (exempt). T3 Spruce- Sever ivy (exempt). G4- Mixed hedgerow- Reduce to 2m in height to alleviate shading issues. mature specimen trees to be left, Delheim Foxhill Court. T1 & T2 Oak - Fell and remove, 72 Carr Bridge Drive. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 11 and 13 of Planning Application 18/07854/FU, Richmond House School, 168 - 172 Otley Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 63 Raynel Drive. Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension with connecting Balcony, 2 Quarry Dene Park. Variation of condition numbers 4 (hours of use - bar), 5 (outside areas), and 6 (external music) of planning permission 17/08200/FU (change of use on a vacant building to mixed use class B1 (nano-brewery) and use class A4 (bar), 8A Stonegate Road. 4.5m single storey rear extension, 3.2m to ridge height and 3m to eaves, 476 Spen Lane. Single storey extension to side and a single storey extension to rear, 18 Eaton Hill.

WETHERBY: Single storey rear extension - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/00182/FU - Some minor window and door re-positioning together with some elevational changes. Increase in eaves height of the extension by 150mm. Replacement of proposed roof lantern with 2no. flat roof windows, 4 St Edwards Wood. Lime - Thin crown to remove approximately 15% of live branches to improve light and air penetration through crown. Most thining cuts will be between 0.1 and 2 cms in diameter. Reduce crown spread towards house by approximately 1-1.5 metres to provide clearance to house/roof. Raise lower branches to a height of 5.9- 6 metres to improve clearance over the garden. Please note that the crown lift is to where the previous lift has been taken to (lift any branches that are lower than 6 metres mark), 8 Beeches End. T1 Ash - Fell due to being too big for such a small garden, 25 West End. Listed Building Application for internal and external alterations to public house and annexe to form two houses and incorporating single storey extension to public house and detached store with car port to rear; replacement windows and doors and new first floor window to side, Bay Horse Inn, 36 High Street. Change of use involving alterations to public house and annexe to form two houses and incorporating single storey extension to public house and detached store with car port to rear; replacement windows and doors and new first floor window to side, Bay Horse Inn, 36 High Street. T1 Sycamore - Reduce westerly and southerly side by 1.5 meter and reduce height by 1.5 meters. T2 Sycamore - Remove / fell due to contributing to excessive shading in garden and low amenity value. T3 and T4 Sycamore - Reduce width easterly and northerly by 1.5 meters and reduce height by 1.5 meters. T5 Sycamore - Remove / fell as tree contributes to excessive shading of garden and is low amenity. T6 Sycamore - Reduce by 1.5 meters in a western direction and 0.5 meters to the north. Reduce height by 1.5 meters. T7 and T8 Sycamore - Remove / fell due to tree contributing to excessive shading in garden and is of low amenity. T9 Sycamore - Reduce northern side by 1 meter and eastern side by 1.5 meters. Reduce the height by 1.5 meters. T10 Hawthorne - Reduce southern side by 1.5 meter and reduce the height by 1.5 meters. T11 Hawthorne - Reduce northern side by 1.5 meters and southern side by 2 meters. Reduce the height by 2 meters. T12 Ash - Reduce southern and northern side by 1.5 meters and western side by 3 meters, 6 Nunnery Way.