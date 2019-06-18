Every planning application submitted in Leeds this week - and what they're for

Your weekly list of planning applications:

ADEL AND WHARFEDALE: T1 - Reduce to height mark on attached photo (around 5-8 meters), Rosmal House, 2 Sandy Walk. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 9 and 12 of Planning Application 17/07416/FU, 40 Whinfield. Extension to existing barn creating new outbuilding, Mill Farm, Arthington Lane. Single storey rear extension, 14A Hall Drive.

This week's planning applications

ALWOODLEY: 6m single storey rear extension, 4m to ridge height and 2.5m to eaves, 12 Wike Ridge Mount. 6 x Beech - 6 meter crown lift, 12 St Andrews Walk. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey side extension and new windows to side and rear, 137 Wigton Lane. Single storey rear and part side extension, 88 Winding Way. Dormer window to rear and extension of first floor to create rooms in roof space, 45 Primley Park Crescent. Two storey side and single storey rear extension, 22 High Ash Drive. Single storey porch extension to front, 18 Turnberry Grove. Demolition of existing house and construction of one new dwelling, Shirazi House, 101 Wigton Lane.

ARDSLEY AND ROBIN HOOD: Alterations including new pitched roof to detached garage to form garden room, 2 Haigh Moor Crescent. Listed Building application for replacement windows and doors to front and rear, 25 Baghill Road.

ARMLEY: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for Use as a House in Multiple Occupation (C4), 3 Edinburgh Grove. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a Dormer window to the rear; Rooflights to front, 387 Stanningley Road. Single storey rear extension, 38 Armley Grange Mount.

BEESTON AND HOLBECK: Demolition of vacant warehouse, installation of containers for storage use (use class B8), communications room and landscaping - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/06491/FU - vary the consented shutter colouring to the storage containers,Premier House, Ring Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 6 and 7 of Planning Application 14/04641/FU, Sweet Street And Manor Road. Demolition of existing detached garage and construction of detached garage and sun room, 52 Grovehall Parade. 49No. residential dwellings (Use Class C3) with associated internal access road, car parking and landscaping, Land Off Moorhouse Avenue And Old Lane. Change of use of shop with living accommodation above to house with office and alterations including extension, 119 Barkly Road, Cross Flatts. Listed Building Application to fix anti roosting netting to enclose the upper parts of the building, Tiger 11, Tiger 11, Main Hall, Hillside.

BRAMLEY AND STANNINGLEY: Single storey rear extension, 14 Norwood Croft. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 20 of Planning Application 18/02148/FU, Land Off Pollard Lane. Demolition of redundant industrial buildings, erection of 8No new industrial units; new access gates, Swinnow Grange Mills.

BURMANTOFTS AND RICHMOND HILL: Variation of condition 46 (maximum volume of non-hazardous waste) of previously approved planning application 11/03705/FU to increase the maximum volume of non-hazardous waste to 410,100T in any calendar year, Skelton Grange, Skelton Grange Road. 6m single storey rear extension, 3.75m to ridge height and 2.5m to eaves, 10 Richardson Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 32 of Planning Application 10/05048/EXT, Land At Temple Green, East Leeds Link Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 37 of Planning Application 10/05048/EXT, Land At Temple Green, East Leeds Link Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 36 of Planning Application 10/05048/EXT, Land At Temple Green, East Leeds Link Road. Reserved matters approval for the layout, scale, appearance, landscaping and access for the construction of four B8 units and associated infrastructure, landscaping and enhancements to Wyke Beck. Proposals include demolition of humus tanks and associated sewage treatment works infrastructure and earthworks, pursuant to outline planning permission 10/05048/EXT, Land At Temple Green, East Leeds Link Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 21, 23, 25 and 27 of Planning Application 10/05048/EXT, Land At Temple Green, East Leeds Link Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 19 and 34 of Planning Application 10/05048/EXT, Land At Temple Green, East Leeds Link Road.

CALVERLEY AND FARSLEY: Single storey extension to side and rear; demolishen of existing garage to rear, 9 Kirklees Garth. Two storey side extension and part two storey part single storey rear extension, 24 Clover Court.

Read more: Leeds news LIVE: Collapsed man hole cover causes lane closure on inner ring road



CHAPEL ALLERTON: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 18 of Planning Application 19/01892/FU, Wensley House, 16 Wensley Drive. Part two storey and part single storey extension to side and rear, 11 Claremont Crescent. Holly (T1), Sycamore (T3), Lime (T10) - Remove to ground level. Purple Beech (T2) - Remove dead/dying limb over bay window of property/pathway and prune overhanging branches to provide a 2 metre clearance over the property roof. Sycamore (T7) - Remove stubs and deadwood. Horse Chestnut (T8) - Remove stubs. Lime (T11), Lime (T13) - Remove deadwood an prune to provide 2 metre clearance over property roof. Silver Birch (T14) - Prune to clear telephone wires by 1 meter. Sycamore (T15) - Remove deadwood and prune to clear telephone wires by 1 meter, 1 Oak Road. Single storey side/rear extension incorporating alterations to existing garage to form habitable rooms, 238 Harrogate Road. Two storey rear extension and conversion of habitable room to garage, 48 Dominion Avenue. Listed building consent for Provision of garages for plots 14 and 15 and installation of vehicular and pedestrian gates in 2no. locations at site entrances, Mansion House, 40 Mansion Gate Drive.

CROSSGATES AND WHINMOOR: Demolition of existing single storey extension and construction of two storey side extension with Juliet balcony, 8 Sandbed Lane.

FARNLEY AND WORTLEY: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 5 and 6 of Planning Application 17/00823/FU, 47 - 49A Cross Lane. Four illuminated signs, eight non-illuminated signs, Development Land Next To Ringways Garage. Single storey extension with garage to side/rear, 55 Wood Grove. Certificate of proposed lawful development for the provision of a mobile home (not built development) within the residential planning unit for use as additional accommodation as part of one household (not a material change of use), High Meadows, Green Lane. Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension; detached garage, 43 Gamble Lane.

GARFORTH AND SWILLINGTON: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 10 Brunswick Gardens. Change of use from Retail unit (class A1) to Assembly and Leisure (D2) and the insertion of a mezzanine comprising 112 sqm floorspace, Unit 2A1, East Side Retail Park, Aberford Road. Conversion of Garage to habitable accommodation, 23 East Ridge View.

GIPTON AND HAREHILLS: 4m single storey rear extension, 3.95m to ridge height and 2.6m to eaves, 40 Amberton Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a Dormer window to rear; Rooflights to front, 10 Gladedale Avenue. Front and rear dormer windows, 37 Dorset Road. Alterations and extension to shop to form additional shop including installation of roller shutters, 94 Bayswater Road. Alterations and conversion of existing garage to habitable rooms with infill extension and first floor extension above, 9 Easterly Grove.

GUISELEY AND RAWDON: 4m single storey rear extension, 3.5m to ridge height and 2.6m to eaves, 7 The Coppice. 2 x Cedar - Cut them down to the stump, 5 Southgate. T1- Plum. Draw back branches overhanging neighbouring garden to suitable growth points ( approximately 3 metres from 6 metres), 77 Southway. T1- Willow. Previously pollarded. Re-pollard from 7 metres to 4 metres in height. T2- Birch. Previously severely reduced. Reduce and shape by approximately a third ( from 11 metres to 7’5 metres), 86 Westgate. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 10 and 20 of Planning Application 19/00193/FU, Nethermoor Works, Otley Road. Single storey rear extension, 89 Westgate. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 19 and 34 of Planning Application 16/04643/FU, Chevin Park, Former High Royds Hospital. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to the Gable and Dormer window to the rear, 53 New Road Side. Two storey and single storey rear extension and new window to side, 31 Hawkstone Avenue. Two storey side extension; single storey rear extension, 29 Branwell Road.

HAREWOOD: Single storey rear extension - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT TO 18/05283/FU - Change Glass roof to Slate and Velux windows, 4 Wharfedale Terrace, Linton Road. Felling of a large conifer, Homelands, 1 South Bank. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 3 of Planning Application 13/01898/FU, 10 Main Street. T8, T10, T11, T14 Pine _- Remove 4 of the 9 trees present within the group with a few to reducing distortion of retained tree canopies. T16 Norway Maple - (Off site tree) Crown lift northerly extending crown to achieve to 3 meter ground clearance. T20 Holm Oak. - This is a previously topped/heavily worked tree. The intention is to remove 4 southerly extending lower limbs (maximum 200mm diameter), 3 tertiary limbs and draw back easterly extending crown by 2.5 meter to balance the tree in order to improve lower level access around the tree, Childs Farm, 42A Church Lane. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 32 Lyndhurst Road. Part single storey, part two storey side and rear extension and demolition of garage - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/06104/FU - Whilst preparing for construction works a main sewer was located to the rear of the property running parrallel with the extension and under the footings; To avoid the main sewer it is proposed that the extension depth is reduced and to extend across the full width of the rear similar to 17/08259/FU; The remainder of the works will be as 18/06104/FU; The full extent of the Non-Material Amendment works are detailed on accompanying drawings associated with this application, 6 Shadwell Park Drive. Two storey extension to side and Dormer window to front, 28 Rose Croft. Replacement Porch to front, 41 Belle Vue Avenue.

HEADINGLEY AND HYDE PARK: Retrospective application for a change of use to a mixed shop/restaurant (class use A1/A3), Caffè Nero, 59-61 Otley Road

HORSFORTH: Cherry - Fell, Woodside Vicarage, 128A Low Lane. Amendment to previously approved application 18/05888/FU to remove dormer window and construct first floor rear gable extension - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/07586/FU - additional 480mm in depth required, 4 Chevington Court. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4 and 9 of Planning Application 18/07357/FU, Clarence Road. T1 Eucalyptus - Fell due to excessive shading T2 Cypress - Fell due to excessive shading, Cobweb Cottage, Woodlands Drive. T1 Silver Birch - Fell, 1 Woodway Drive. Single storey front/side extension, 14 Melrose Walk. Two storey rear extension; single storey extension to side/rear; single storey extension to other side; remove existing garage to rear, 39 West End Drive.

HUNSLET AND RIVERSIDE: NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 06/06824/OT Outline application to layout access and erect mixed use multi level development up to 19 storeys, with offices, residential, hotel, shops, financial and professional services, restaurants and cafes, drinking establishments, hot food takeaways, cultural and community uses, basement car parking, associated landscaping and public space. Refer to covering letter prepared by CBRE Limited, 4 Wellington Place. New fascia sign and window graphics, 4 Briggate. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 10, 13, 14, 15 and 16 of Planning Application 16/07714/FU, Doncaster Monk Bridge, Whitehall Road. Double-sided freestanding internally illuminated static 6 sheet, Opposite The Brewery Tap, 18 - 24 New Station Street.

KILLINGBACK AND SEACROFT: Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 14 of Planning Application 16/07382/FU, Seacroft Crescent.

KIPPAX AND METHLEY: Single storey extension to front, side and rear, 72 Savile Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for extension of and re-modelling to Outbuilding at rear, Appleyard House, 104 Lower Mickletown. Part two storey and part single storey extension to rear, 14 Pondfields Rise. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 16 and 17 of Planning Application 16/01923/FU, 42 Westfield Lane. One new dwelling, Land Off Valley Road.

KIRKSTALL: Consent, agreement or approval of conditions 3, 7, 11 and 13 to application No. 18/04231/FU, 41 Abbeydale Garth. Upgrade to existing telecoms site, 25m slimline lattice to be installed on new reinforced concrete base and associated works, Hawksworth Wood Youth Club, Lea Farm Mount. Two storey extension to side, 24 Abbeydale Garth. Dormer window to front, 22 Vicarage View.

LITTLE LONDON AND WOODHOUSE: Change of Use of Unit RU1 to a mixed Retail (A1) and Leisure (D2) - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT TO 18/06192/FU - Revision to the Entrance, The Core, The Headrow. Change of use of units to open A1 - A5 uses, 90 - 94, 102, 104, 106 - 108, 110, 112, 114 - 116, 130 - 138 Vicar Lane. Alterations to frontage including new cladding to entrance , Pinnacle, 67 Albion Street. Seven illuminated signs, Windsor Bathroom Showroom, 217 Kirkstall Road. Change of use of units to open A1-A5 uses, 11, 13 15-17, 19, 21, 23, 27, 29-31 Eastgate. Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) of previous application 17/01230/FU to allow minor material amendments including additional floor to rear extension to increase height from 6 to 7 storeys, internal re-configuration and conversion of approved ground floor commercial units to residential use comprising an additional 11 flats; 91 in total, Centenary House, North Street. Installation of shopfront with automatic door, 34-35 Bond Street . Change of use of basement to estate agent/office; change of use of ground floor to cafe/bar; enlargement of one existing lightwell and addition of one lightwell to basement; single storey side extension and provision of car parking area to rear, 19 Queen Square. External alterations forming new entrance with additional glazing, 2 Park Lane.

MIDDLETON PARK: Consent, agreement or approval of condition 4 to application 18/02068/FU, Land Off Acre Mount. Reserved matters application for one detached house with detached garage, 175 Middleton Park Roa. Single storey rear extension, 3 Acre Grove.

MOORTOWN: Single storey side extension, 26 Bentcliffe Gardens. First floor side and single storey rear extension - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT TO - 17/07284/FU - change to tri-fold patio doors and velux roof lights, 1 Stone Mill Way.

MORLEY NORTH: Single storey side extension, 15 The Oaks. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a two storey extension with Juliet Balcony to rear, Saddlestones, Bradford Road. Consent, agreement or approval of conditions 2, 3 of Planning Application 18/06901/FU, Turka Doner Limited, Unit 3, Cockersdale Works, Whitehall Road. Single storey rear extension, 67 Wakefield Road. Replacement external refrigeration plant equipment, new holding shelter and external fencing; shop front redecoration, Coop, 94 - 96 Finkle Lane.

MORLEY SOUTH: Demolition of existing commercial premises and erection of four terraced houses and six parking spaces - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 16/04838/FU - Substitute bay window for 2 standard windows on side elevation, Former Site Of 1 To 3 Zoar Street. T1 Silver Birch - Remove due to tree being in decline. T2 and T3 Elm - Reduce back to previous reduction points to allow light into garden, Brighton House, Gladstone Terrace.

Read more: Leeds church hunts for relatives of teen killed on railway



OTLEY AND YEADON: Listed Building Application for repairs to roof including lead work, finals and flashing’s, external stonework, replacement coverings to flat roofs, re point timber window frames and repairs to leaded stained glass and mosaic floor, replacement of decayed timber external door, broken cobbles to car park, vinyl flooring and carpets, UPVC guttering and down pipes, damaged plaster work, renewal of cold water pipe work, improvements to internal lighting and fire alarm system and refurbishment of clock and tower, Yeadon Town Hall, Town Hall Square.

PUDSEY: Remove 5 small branches on elm tree overhanging garden of 45 Edward close. As branches are blocking sun light . Very minor pruning,Pudsey Cemetery, Cemetery Road. Two storey side extension, 2 Marsh. Change of use of land as dog walking park including laying out of hardstanding area for parking and enclosed dog exercising facility, Units 24, Waterloo Mills, Waterloo Road.

ROTHWELL: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 8, 23 and 25 of Planning Application 18/03841/FU, The Elms, 26 Farrer Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 1, 2, 4, 6 and 7 of Planning Application 15/04510/DPD, Carlton Hall Farm, Queen Street. Hip to gable extension and rear dormer, 27 Churchfield Road. First floor extension to side elevation, 2 Lay Garth Court. Extension to side at first floor level and external stairs to first floor, 96 Castle Lodge Gardens.

ROUNDHAY: T1 Sycamore - Fell due to being split at the base of the trunk therefore is not secure and is also pushing up the driveway making access to the property difficult, 12 Avenue Victoria. Single storey rear extension - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/02853/FU - alter the size of two windows on the side elevation whilst also replacing the two largest windows with an opening door, 105 Lidgett Lane. 4m single storey rear extension, 3.7m to ridge height and 2.575m to eaves, 19 Earlswood Avenue. See application form for list of works. (All trees are marked on site). T24 - T28 are not protected, 2 Cobble Hall Farm Cottage, Elmete Lane. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to Gable, Dormer window to rear and Rooflights to front, 8 Well House Gardens. Single storey extension to side and rear, 27 Ridgeway. 6m single storey rear extension, 4m to ridge height and 3m to eaves, 41 Hetton Road. Single storey side/rear extension; raised decking to rear; alterations to the existing drive and vehicle access, 11 Borrough Avenue. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 22 North Grove Drive. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey side extension, 12 Talbot Grove. Change of use of vacant retail unit with basement to dog grooming premises, 82 Street Lane. Demolition of existing garage and construction of one detached house and garage in rear garden, Highgate Street Lane.

TEMPLE NEWSAM: Two storey side extension, 8 Neville Row. Commercial, comprising of a new warehouse building with part first floor offices, Predator Nutrition, Thornes Farm Way.

WEETWOOD: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a gable extension and Dormer window with Juliet Balcony to the rear; Rooflights to front, 71 Weetwood Lane. Single storey extension to side and rear, 3 Glebelands Drive. Change of use from cafe/event space (A3) to bar (A4), 80 Otley Road. Retrospective application for a Fence to perimeter, 15 Haven Chase. Outline application for apartments (all matters reserved), 4-10 Drummond Avenue.

WETHERBY: T1 - To reduce and shape to approximately 2-2.5 metres high T2 - To reduce and shape to approximately 5 metres high To cut back the overhanging conifer as far as possible, 20 Aberford Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 13 and 14 of Planning Application 19/01596/FU, 23 Spofforth Hill. Orangery to rear, 26 Hampole Way. Single storey extensions to both sides and conversion of Garage to habitable accommodation, 1 Marston Way. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3 and 4 of Planning Application 17/03982/FU, 94 High Street. Part demolition of existing annexe extension to rear and new single storey rear extension, 6 Prospect Villas. Single storey rear extension, High Toynton, Vicarage Lane. Single storey rear extension incorporating alterations and extension to existing garage to form habitable rooms, 10 Willow Vale. Demolition of existing dwelling and ancillary/domestic outbuildings and replacement with five dwellings, with layout, access and servicing on land off Wetherby Road, Farfield House, Wetherby Road.