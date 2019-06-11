Every planning application submitted in Leeds this week - and what they’re for

ADEL AND WHARFEDALE: T1A, T2D, T3E, T4F and T5G Leylandii - Reduce in height to 2 metres. Have been allowed to grow to great height T6H Nordic Spruce - Reduce in height to 2 metres, 2 Creskeld Park. Single storey infill extension to rear, Hambleton Quarry, Farm Road. Extension to side at first floor and single storey rear extension, 10 St Helens Gardens. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to the Gable and Dormer window to the rear, 21 Wood Hill Crescent. Single storey extension to side and rear, 17 Gainsborough Drive. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) and condition 3 (walling materials) of approval 17/06104/FU to amend roof tiles design and the addition of solar panels, Ridgeway, 22 Creskeld Lane. Retrospective application for private riding arena, Land At Carlton Bridge South East Side, Harrogate Road. Outline planning permission for detached house (all matters reserved), Hillside, 38 Hall Drive.

ALWOODLEY: Part two storey, part single storey side extension; single storey front extension; render to existing dwelling, 3 Fir Tree Green. T1 and T2 - Crown lift to 2 meter from ground level and crown reduction by up to 1 meter, The Pottery, Shadwell Lane. Hip to gable roof extension with dormer window to rear, porch extension to side, garage to rear and new entrance and drive layout, 36 Primley Park Mount. Single storey extension to rear, 14 Edgbaston Walk. Two storey extension to side and detached Garage to rear, 89 Plantation Gardens.

ARDSLEY AND ROBIN HOOD: Part two storey and part single storey extension to side and rear, 33 Thirlmere Drive. Two storey extension to side; re-cladding of existing building with new fenestration and Balcony with stairs to rear, 2 Longthorpe Lane. Single storey rear extension, 14 Buckthorne Close. Single storey front/side extension; alterations including extend existing steps with railings above to rear, 1 Jakeman Croft. Storage container, Recreation Ground, Station Lane.

BEESTON AND HOLBECK: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 8, 9 and 10 of Planning Application 15/06578/FU

Tower Works 2 - 10 Globe Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 8, 10, 11, 12, 16 and 17 of Planning Application 17/02666/FU, Land Former 16 - 18 Manor Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 5, 16, 18, 19, 27, 29 and 30 of Planning Application 16/01115/FU, Granary Wharf Carpark, 2 Canal Wharf. Retrospective application dormer window to front, 23 Rydall Street. Listed Building application for infill of three existing modern openings between east and south wings (one with stud partition walls and two with fire escape doors); creation of internal fire escape lobby and new external fire escape door, Marshall Mills, Marshall Street. Infill of three existing modern openings between east and south wings (one with stud partition walls and two with fire escape doors); creation of internal fire escape lobby and new external fire escape door, Marshall Mills, Marshall Street.

BRAMLEY AND STANNINGLEY: Re-submission of application 12/02616/FU for a single storey side extension, Claremont House, North View Street.

BURMANTOFTS AND RICHMOND HILL: Residential development of 14No apartments - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 16/02934/FU - Change of material for the boundary fence on the back and side from 2.4m high palisade metal fence as shown on the conditions approval to close boarded timber fence on the rear (NW) and Side (SW) elevations; Change of material for the boundary fence on the front and park side from brick piers and metal fencing infill to painted metal fence with dwarf wall to front (SE) and park side (NE).; Change of material for parking area to pavers, tree protection area to gravel, paths and sundry areas to pavers, Land Adj To Richmond Hill Community Centre, Long Close Lane. Variation of conditions (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) of previous planning approval 17/07343/FU for amendments to the approved plans, landscaping, car park, bin store and cycle facilities, Boyds Mill, East Street.

CALVERLEY AND FARSLEY: T1,T2 Cherry - Thin crown by 10%, reduce crown spread by 10 feet. T3, T4, T5 Sorbus - Lift crown to 2.3 meter above ground level, Lawson Court. 6m single storey rear extension, 4m to ridge height and 3m to eaves, 50 Chatsworth Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 of Planning Application 17/01952/FU, Land Opposite 2 To 14 Land Street. Single storey side extension and dormer window to front, Farlands, Bryan Street. Single story side and rear extension, 35 Town Gate.

CHAPEL ALLERTON: Loft conversion with Rooflights to front and rear, 12 West Hill Avenue. Alterations including external steps to basement level forming habitable rooms in basement, 1 Newton Villas, School Lane.

CROSSGATES AND WHINMOOR: Single storey rear extension, 2 Laurel Terrace. Conversion of Garage to habitable accommodation, 97 Alder Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3 and 5 of Planning Application 16/07509/FU, 24 Austhorpe Road.

FARNLEY AND WORTLEY: Replacement cladding ,windows and doors to building Replacement fencing to part of school grounds, Ryecroft Academy, Stonebridge Grove. Single storey extension to rear and Rooflights to front, Lancasterian School, 785 Low Moor Side Lane. Construction of a manege, Pump House, Back Lane.

GARFORTH AND SWILLINGTON: 4.050m single storey rear extension, 3.800m to ridge height and 2.250m to eaves, 2 Oak Crescent. One Detached Dwelling, Land Adj 108 Selby Road. Part two storey and part single storey extension to side and front, 5 Bar Lane. Two Replacement prefabricated buildings, Dairygold, Unit 19, Astley Lane Industrial Estate.

GIPTON AND HAREHILLS: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for Use of building as three self-contained flats, 17 Banstead Terrace.

GUISELEY AND RAWDON: T1 Laburnum - Fell due to large split at the base of the trunk, evidently hollow. Removed on Monday 3rd June for Health & Safety reasons. Photos attached to show condition of the tree, 10 Greenway. T1 and T2 - Leylandii. Request to remove and not replace. The nursery wish to extend the outdoor play areas which are currently on hard standing, and utilise the grass to create a softer play area and install some raised beds for the children to plant and grow things. The trees are very much in the way of a safe clear access to the grass, and the roots are above surface level which have proven to be a trip hazard for the children, Guiseley Children’s Day Nursery, Claybanks, Otley Road. T1 Cherry - To fell as tree is interfering with the roof of a neighbours property, 4 London Lane. T1 Yew - Remove, 6 Springfield Terrace. Porch to front, 75 Westgate. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 15 of Planning Application 17/01788/FU, Storth House Farm, Goose Lane. Retrospective application for a two storey front extension and single storey side extension; solar panels to side elevations, 22 Greenfield Avenue. Two storey side extension incorporating dormer window to rear and roof lights to front; boundary wall, outbuilding and alterations to existing bay window to form new access door with steps and hand rail above to front, 63 Greenacre Park

HAREWOOD: Consent, agreement or approval of conditions 16, 17 and 18 of Planning Application 18/07190/FU, Old Pump House, Wike Lane. Two storey, first floor and single storey extensions to front, rear and both sides; dormer windows to front and rear and alterations to roof to form new second floor N MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 15/07668/FU Amendments to approved elevations, Fourth Acre, Langwith Drive. Alterations including single storey front extension; canopy to roof level at front; part single storey part two storey side/rear extension; single storey extension including raised terrace area to rear; balcony at first floor level to rear; removal of outbuilding NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/05968/FU Additional side window to kitchen seating area, The Birches, Langwith Drive. T16 Hawthorn Stems - Prune back to points of sound growth the most westerly of the three hawthorn stems - T16 - to clear dieback, 2 Syke Green. Two storey front, side and rear with balcony, single storey side annex and detached garage to front, 6 Wayside Crescent. One dwelling house, Land Adj 12 The Dell. Single storey extension to front, 3 The Approach. Conversion of Garage to habitable accommodation and single storey extension to side, 11 Parlington Meadow. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, Hillcrest, Tithe Barn Lane. Change of use of land from paddock to garden, Land Adjacent To The Brow, Rigton Bank. Conversion of redundant surface water reservoir into detached dwelling with associated parking and landscaping, Bardsey Surface Water Reservoir, Wike Lane. Retrospective planning application for a single storey rear extension, 5 Green Way.

HEADINGLEY AND HYDE PARK: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3 and 4 of Planning Application 18/05063/FU, 3 Chapel Terrace.

HORSFORTH: T1 Pussy Willow - To Reduce by approximately 30% all round. Reason - to allow more light penetration to gardens and property for enjoyment of space and amenity, 12 Back Lane. T1 Holly - To reduce by 2m leaving a finishing height of 8m T2 Eucalyptus - To crown clean and draw back a lower out reaching branch by approximately 2m, Grange Court, Apperley Lane. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for installation of 2 no. rising kerbs on access road, Egton Medical Info Systems Ltd Offices, Fulford Grange. First floor side extension with dormer window to front, 32 Southway. Two storey extensions to both sides and rear; single storey extension to front, 10 St Margarets Close. Ground floor side and rear extension and first floor side extension, 22 Layton Park Close. Alterations including new pitched roof to attached garage to form a habitable room incorporating single storey infill extension and alterations with new pitched roof to conservatory to rear, 12 Clarence Drive.

HUNSLET AND RIVERSIDE: Demolition of existing buildings and construction of a mixed-use residential scheme comprising up to 928 apartments, ancillary ground floor commercial uses, car parking and public realm set over 5 buildings of 6-20 storeys - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/03033/FU - minor adjustments to the arrangement of the 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments across the scheme. The proposed arrangement focuses on the relocation of a small number of the 3 bedroom apartments to more prominent locations. This results in a number of the 1 and 2 bed apartments shifting accordingly within the plan form. The adjustment is all configured within the originally proposed footprint and massing of the approved scheme. The NMA also seeks to rationalise the ancillary non-residential space within Phase 1, combining the two gyms (which were previously one per block) into one larger ancillary gymnasium space in Block B, and relocating one of the office spaces accordingly. The total number of units remains unchanged at 928. The careful re-planning of the units results in very minimal amendments to the elevations with a small number of alterations to the balcony setting out. An additional lift has been added to Block A. Block E also now includes an additional escape stair to the tower element of the scheme, 123 - 125 Hunslet Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Planning Application 16/06121/FU, 2 The Embankment, Sovereign Street. Variation of condition 5 (delivery hours) of pervious planning approval 15/03024/FU to allow extended delivery hours, ALDI, Unit 1, Tunstall Road Retail Park, Tunstall Road. Change of use of Shop (A1) to restaurant/cafe (A3), Bison Steakhouse One Ltd, 151 Dewsbury Road. Single storey extensions to front and rear, 24 Bude Road. Hybrid application for full planning permission for the erection of 783 dwellings with 2,315 m2 of commercial uses (A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, B1, D1 and D2) and landscaped public realm; outline application for an associated ‘hub’ building in a flexible commercial use (A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, B1, D1 and D2), Land At Whitehall Road And Globe Road.

KIPPAX AND METHLEY: 5 DAY NOTICE T1 Poplar - Remove failed branch, 40 Park Avenue. Single storey rear extension, 11 Lower Mickletown. Part two storey and part single storey extension to front and side, 112 Oxford Drive.

KIRKSTALL: Change of use from A1 to D1 to allow for temporary use as a community shop (exhibitions and meetings), promoting trust projects - Abbey Mills community hub and social housing, Aireshare sustainability micro grants, and Kirkstall Valley Farm, Unit 11, Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park, Bridge Road.

LITTLE LONDON AND WOODHOUSE: Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 2 of Planning Application 19/00158/FU, 7 Park Row. Listed building application for one banner sign and associated fixtures, Majestic, City Square. Three illuminated signs,

Starbucks, 25 Merrion Way. Removal of condition 5 (retention of spiral staircase) of Listed Building Consent 18/03877/LI due to its condition and location, Faculty Of Biological Science, University Of Leeds. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 8 of Planning Application 18/01793/FU, 98 Kirkstall Road. One illuminated sign, 40 Woodhouse Lane.

Determination for telecommunications equipment comprising a telephone kiosk; remove existing telephone Kiosks, separate applications for Outside 127 Kirkgate, Outside The Core, The Headrow, Adjacent To Bus Station, Dyer Street, Dortmund Square, Outside 123 Vicar Lane, Outside 90 To 94 Vicar Lane, Outside 80 Merrion Street, Outside 63 The Headrow, Outside 34-38 Woodhouse Lane, Outside 28 New Briggate, Outside 14-15 Infirmary Street, Outside 13 Commercial Street, Outside 1 City Square, Outside 1 Bond Court, Outside Central Arcade And Hugo Boss, Vicar Lane, Outside Bonmarche, 16 - 17 Kirkgate, Outside Clinton Cards, 26 Commercial Street, Outside Entrance To Trinity Shopping Centre, 27 Albion Street, Outside House Of Fraser, 140 -142 Briggate, Between Tesco And Flight Centre, Briggate, Outside The Old Ship, PH Briggate, Outside Mod Pizza, 37 Bond Street and Ouside TK Maxx, 22-26 The Headrow. Reserved Matters application for appearance, landscaping and scale for the proposed Multi Storey Car Park pursuant to outline approval 14/06534/OT, Quarry Hill, St Peters Street. One illuminated sign and vinyl graphic to first floor, 5-6 Commercial Street. Canopy to front, West Gate, 6 Grace Street. One illuminated banner sign, Majestic, City Square, One illuminated sign, University Of Leeds, Leeds Dental Institute, The Worsley Medical And Dental Building, Clarendon Way.

MIDDLETON PARK: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 4, 5, 6, 7, 11 and 14 of Planning Application 18/02213/OT,

175 Middleton Park Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 10 of Planning Application 18/06677/FU,

Land Adjacent To The M621 Junction 7 Roundabout, Bordered By Hunslet Cemetery To The West By , The A61 And The Motorway/ A61 Circulatory To The East And North, And The Middleton Residential Area To The South. Fence and Gate to front elevation; hardstanding to front, 7 West Grange Road. Temporary classrooms and associated tarmac play area, Land At Acre Mount.

MOORTOWN: Consent, agreement or approval of conditions 7 and 9 of Planning Application 17/05855/FU, Garden Of 406 Stonegate Road. Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/05344/FU - Rear extension roof alteration from pitched roof to flat roof, 22 Stainburn Crescent. New roof to single storey rear extension and Dormer window to rear, 54 High Moor Crescent. Single storey extension to side and rear, extension to Gable and Dormer window to rear with Rooflights to front; detached Garage to rear, 311 Lidgett Lane.

MORLEY NORTH: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for insertion of sliding doors to rear and internal reconfiguration,

3 Chestnut Gardens. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 6 and 7 of Planning Application 15/07458/FU, Chellow Dene, Victoria Road. Outline application for residential development including demolition of factory, storage and office buildings and terraced houses, Valley Mills, Whitehall Road. Change of use of part of dwelling to taxi business, 60 Springfield Avenue.

MORLEY SOUTH: Single storey rear extension, 18A Rein Road. One illuminated sign, Gorse SCITT, Bruntcliffe Lane. Two illuminated totems, Former White Rose Harvester, Wide Lane.

OTLEY AND YEADON: Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 9 of Planning Application 16/06770/FU, Land Off Meagill Rise. Dormer window and Rooflight to rear, 20 Farnley Lane. Side extension to ground floor flat, 1 Brick House Farm, East Busk Lane. Remove existing conservatory; construct single storey side/rear extension and side/front extension; new window to ground floor front NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/01615/FU, 11 Cricketers Green.

PUDSEY: Detached dwelling with integral garage, 19 Westroyd Gardens.

ROTHWELL: T1 Unknown - Reduce height by 5 foot and width by 1 to 2 feet, 8 Sandy Bank Avenue. Single storey rear extension, 3 Mill Hill Square. Two storey side extension and single storey rear, 36 Oakwood Drive.

ROUNDHAY: T1 Sycamore - Crown lift to leave 4m clearance from Shed. T2 Maple - Fell to ground level, uprooted leaning toward drive. T3 Sycamore -Sever Ivy and remove dead wood from canopy, Elmwood Nursing Home, 3 Wetherby Road. x4 Leylandii - To remove and replant with Purple Beech Hedging 1500/1750mm. 3 plants per metre. Boundary length 15m. In total 45 plants. x3 or more other trees (only laurel specified) - To remove and replace with above, 15 Elmete Avenue. T1 Silver Birch - To Fell due to new garage, 37 The Avenue, Lidgett Park. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 10 Oakwell Gardens.

Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 4 and 6 of Planning Application 18/03044/FU, Woodland To The East Side Of Roundhay Road. 5G upgrade to existing equipment including a 20m mast and associated equipment and infrastructure, Adj To Oakwood McDonalds, Corner Of Easterly Road And Oakwood Lane. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to Gable and Dormer window to rear, 18 Lambert Avenue. Single storey side extension, 12 Elmete Close. Part two storey and part single storey extension to side and rear, 1 Holmfield Drive, Lidgett Park. Outbuilding to side, 24 Street Lane. Single storey extension to rear; Hardstanding to front, 339 Easterly Road.

TEMPLE NEWSAM: T1 Oak - Reduce canopy by 10m, pollarding at point removing bias from property approx 6m height. (Retaining limbs on wood side, reducing by half 5m.) Pruning overhanging branches by 8m leaving 1m towards approximate boundary or nearest growth point, Tree Adjacent To 3 Gypsy Wood Crest. Single storey rear extension, 46 Pickard Court. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 23 of Planning Application 17/07199/OT, Thornes Farm Way. 5m single storey rear extension, 3.485m to ridge height and 2.99m to eaves, 13 Sherbrooke Avenue. Single storey extension to front, side and rear; increase in height to existing Roofline, Rooflights to sides and new window to side, 89 Hollyshaw Lane. Single storey side and rear extension, 28 The Wickets.

WEETWOOD: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 7, 18 and 30 of Planning Application 18/00725/FU, Former Cookridge Hospital, Land Off Oak Park Lane. Single storey extension to front and side, 10 Spen Road, West Park. Two storey and single storey extension and new detached garage to rear, 6 Hollin Mount.

WETHERBY: T1 Holly - Fell due to leaning growth and damage to outbuilding T2 Ash - Fell due to excessive shading and leaning onto neighbouring fence, Na Duka, The Green. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 3 of Planning Application 18/00992/FU, Blythe House, St Johns Road. Determination for replacement agricultural building, Walton Lodge Farm, Wighill Lane. Part conversion of garage to habitable accommodation, single storey rear extension, extension to front porch, 32 Glebe Field Drive. Extension at first floor to side and single storey extension to rear, 2 Lee Orchards. Detached Garage and Workshop to side, 11 Linton Avenue. Single storey extension with chimney to rear, Claddagh Lodge, 12 Sicklinghall Road.