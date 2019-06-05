Every planning application submitted in Leeds this week - and what they’re for

Here’s a full list of every planning pplication submitted to Leeds City Council this week:

ALWOODLEY: 5m single storey rear extension, 3.6m to ridge height and 2.6m to eaves, 10 Old Barn Close. Garage extension to side; Wall and Gates to front, 70 The Fairway. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to the Gable and Dormer window to rear; Rooflights to front, 30 Hillingdon Way. Extension to first floor at side; Tiled pitched Roof to ground floor side, 7 Sandhill Grove. Conservatory to side/rear, 38 Windermere Drive. Single storey side extension, 9 Buckstone Avenue.

ARDSLEY AND ROBIN HOOD: Conservatory to rear, 5 Heatherdale Court. Change of use to vehicle repair facility (B2) an MOT bay (Sui Generis) is also proposed, Unit 9, Thorpe Hill Farm, Lingwell Gate Lane. Retention of three temporary portakabins to provide additional showroom accommodation, Country Baskets, Ardsley Mills. Car port to rear, 2 Boyle Hall Farm, Haigh Moor Road.

ARMLEY: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for a House in Multiple Occupation (C4), 8 Armley Park Road. Listed Building application for replacement entrance door and windows; reinstatement of two stone mullions to first floor bedroom windows, Cheadle Cottage, 2 The Cottages, Houghley Lane. Single dwelling to vacant land, Land Adjacent To 23 Moorfield Road.

BEESTON AND HOLBECK: 22 Mixed use three-phased development of 160 dwellings (C3) with 29 car parking spaces; 11,808sqm of B1 offices; up to 366sqm of A1 retail; 1,495sqm of A2, A3, A4 or D1; and new public realm NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 15/06578/FU Please see submitted cover letter, Tower Works, 2 - 10 Globe Road.

BRAMLEY AND STANNINGLEY: Change of use from shop/pharmacy (A1) to restaurant/hot food takeaway to ground and first floor, 283 - 285 Town Street.

BURMANTOFTS AND RICHMOND HILL: 4m single storey rear extension, 4m to ridge height and 3m to eaves, 6 Torre Crescent. Single storey extension to front, 65 Pontefract. Reserved Matters application for the development of a new Engineering and Technology Campus (Use Classes B1/B2/D1) relating to layout, scale, appearance and landscaping of Phase 1 pursuant to approval 18/07852/OT, ,Land At Gateway 45 North Aire Valley Drive.

CALVERLEY AND FARSLEY: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 9 and 10 of Planning Application 18/07839/FU,

44 Rockwood Crescent. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to Gable and Dormer window to rear; Rooflights to front, 26 Peckover Drive. Porch to front, 30 Woodhall Park Avenue. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 8, 9, 11 and 13 of Planning Application 18/06137/FU, Ross Studios, Rodley Lane.

CHAPEL ALLERTON: T1 Sycamore - Fell to ground level as tree is dead. Stump to remain, The Co-Operative, 1 Stainbeck Lane. Conversion of former hostel to 10 apartments, including demolition of existing rear extensions and formation of car and cycle parking areas NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/01942/FU PROPOSED DORMER TO SECOND FLOOR OFFSHOOT TO REAR, Angel Hall, 311 - 313 Chapeltown Road.

CROSSGATES AND WHINMOOR: Single storey side extension, 4 Ainsley View, Stanks.

FARNLEY AND WORTLEY: Part two storey and part single storey extension to side and rear, 33 Kirkdale Terrace. Single storey extension to side, 39 Wood Grove. Alterations to windows doors and walls. extension to rear fencing reaplcement concrete base of existing plant equipment and installation of 3 No plant equipment, Co-op, Low Moor Side. Retrospective planning application for part two storey part single storey side extension, 157 Dixon Lane.

GARFORTH AND SWILLINGTON: Single storey rear and side extension, 25 Lowther Drive. Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for a Dormer window to the rear; Rooflights to front, 6 Edinburgh Place.

GIPTON AND HAREHILLS: 6m single storey rear extension, 3.6m to ridge height and 2.5m to eaves, 57 Montagu Avenue.

GUISELEY AND RAWDON: Please refer to attached Aboricultural Constraints Appraisal carried out by Bowland Tree Consultancy. T1 Horse Chestnut and T5 Beech - Remove, The Lodge, Cleeve Hill. T1 Silver Birch - Fell, 9 Ridgeway. T1 Elm - Crown lift to 3 metres to avoid clearance of building and pedestrians. Thin canopy by 10% to overcome excessive shading on surrounding properties, St Peter And Paul Church, New Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension,

13 The Poplars. Part two storey part single storey front/side/rear extension and two storey extension to other side NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT 18/07439/FU Increase of garage eaves height by 250mm. The garage ridge remains the same height, increase is achieved with a reduced roof pitch. Kitchen rear window relocated 250mm towards the South East boundary, 30 Moorway. Demolition of existing main school and erection of two new three storey school buildings, relocation of hard courts; reconfiguration and increase in car parking provision; and associated landscaping - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/06203/FU - relocation of existing outdoor canopy, Guiseley School, Fieldhead Road. 4.5m conservatory to rear, 3.8m to ridge height and 2.5m to eaves, 72 Netherfield Road. Alterations involving extension to entrance, installation of garden centre and reconfiguring of car park, 89 Otley Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the siting of a Static Caravan, 56 Hawksworth Lane. Single storey rear extension, 25 Moorway. Listed building application to carryout alterations involving laying out of patio, 7 Butterwick, 3 Norwood Drive. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 8 of Planning Application 18/05716/LI, Manor House, Main Street. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 12, 28, 30, 31, 32, 34, 37 and 39 of Planning Application 18/06203/FU, Guiseley School, Fieldhead Road. Retrospective application for a single storey rear extension including raised platform, handrail and steps; single storey side extension, 19 Church Street. Listed Building Application for internal and external alterations including removal of ceilings and walls on the first floor, reconfiguration of rooms to form bathroom upstairs, total re wiring and plumbing, replacement of all windows and door to front, new french doors and reconfiguration of internal walls to ground floor extension and remove concrete slab floors to ground floor tank and replace, 38 Town Street. First floor front, side and rear extension with dormer windows to front/rear; single storey extension and infill extension to rear, 16 South Close. Dormer window to front, 21 Newlands Avenue.

HAREWOOD: Contorta Willow - Fell, St Phillips Church, Main Street. Change of use of barn to form one dwelling - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/018 - Replacing the proposal to higher the roof and install a 1st floor with a small single storey extension which will result in no increase in the approved volume or footprint of the existing buildings prior to any demolition, Barn At Sandhills Farm, Sandhills. Alterations including part two storey part first floor rear extension; enlargement to existing garage and porch to front, Coppers, Crabtree Green. Part two storey, part single storey side and rear extension with dormer window to rear, 5 Green Way. Partial demolition of single storey side and front extension and construction of two storey side and Cellar extension with internal alterations, Lime Kiln House, Harewood Road. Extension to side and rear at first floor, with Juliet Balcony to rear, 2 Wike Ridge Lane. Single storey first floor extension, 15 Shadwell Park Drive.

HEADINGLEY AND HYDE PARK: T1 - T3 The client has requested that the trees be cut to below the height of the roof line and antennae equipment (2-3 metres in total), Holly Bank Surgery, St Michaels Court, 1 Shire Oak Street. T1 Cherry Tree - Remove due to having a large split all the way through the middle and is a potential danger, 45 Ash Grove. T1 Leylandii - to be felled due to the proximity to the existing house, 74 Headingley Lane. 3.34m single storey rear extension, 3.71m to ridge height and 2.445m to eaves. Note the property is owned by the local authority and the scheme is being funded by a disabled facilities grant, 7 Langdale Avenue. Single storey rear extension, 21 Ashville Avenue. Change of use of dwelling (C3) to HMO(C4), 7 Edwin Road. Retrospective detached garage to front, 36 Woodland Park Road.

HORSFORTH: First floor extension to side and rear; single storey extension to side, 16 Broadgate Crescent, Extension at first floor level to side and rear, 156 Broadway. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 of Planning Application 18/07805/LI, 133 Town Street.

HUNSLET AND RIVERSIDE: Alterations involving modification of fire exit into main access entrance/exit, balcony extension and new external decking area, The Malthouse. Attached outbuilding for dog kennels and new boundary wall to rear, 5 Cockburn Way.

KIPPAX AND METHLEY: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension and a raised Patio area to rear, 5 Fir Tree View. Conversion of garage to habitable room, 16 Apple Tree Lane. Extension at first floor to side and front; conversion of Garge to habitable accommodation, 53 Sandgate Drive.

KIRKSTALL: T1, T2 Sycamore - Remove. T3 Sycamore - Reduce crown by 2 metres to pull canopy away from house, 11 Abbey Gorse. Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for Use as a House in Multiple Occupation (C4), 6 Woodside Terrace. One new dwelling, 378 Burley Road.

LITTLE LONDON AND WOODHOUSE: External alterations to ground floor including new glazed window openings and replacement balustrades; installation of new ventilation grilles to west elevation; new access door NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 19/00706/FU Slight alterations to ventilation grille number and positions. To the west elevation the number of grilles increases to 16 (12 were included in the previous planning permission). The new layout is more evenly distributed across the elevation to create a more coherent proposal, and only relates to the floors as previously approved (ground, first, second, third and sixth floors). To the south elevation 12 new ventilation grilles are proposed above the windows in banks of three to the first, second, third and sixth floors in order to upgrade the building, creating high specification services with a view to making the offices highly environmentally sustainable, 1 East Parade. Retrospective change of use from Offices (class use B1) to Shisha Lounge (class use Sui Generis); single storey extension to front and canopy to side - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 19/00421/FU - Front elevation of new in-fill extension to have glazed frontage; Canopy to side to have timber posts at the eaves.; Canopy to side to have metal roof sheeting, Unit 3 Telephone Place. Removal of condition 5 (retention of spiral staircase) of approval 18/03876/FU due to its condition and location, Faculty Of Biological Science, University Of Leeds Woodhouse Lane. Alterations to first floor to create new offices, 30 - 36 Cross Stamford Street. Alterations to carry out works to two public realm areas at university campus entrance, Parkinson Building University Of Leeds, Woodhouse Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 4, 7 and 9 of Planning Application 18/07614/FU, Castleton Mill, Castleton Close. Four illuminated signs; fifteen non-illuminated signs,

Quarry Hill Campus, Quarry Hill.

MIDDLETON PARK: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension, 7 West Grange Road. Conservatory to rear, 10 Bewick Grove.

MOORTOWN: T1 Willow Tree - Fell and stump grind as the client wishes to landscape the garden. Several stems have split and fallen. Client wishes to replant more trees as replacements, The Courtyard Valley Farm, Parkside Road. T1- London Plane- To shorten the new growth back approximately 1-2m in length back to the previous pruning points whilst maintaining shape. T2 & T3 Sycamores- To shorten the crown spread over No 20s garden by approximately 1.5-2m and crown thin the remaining crowns by 15%, 20 Kings Mount. Amendment to previously Approved application 19/01537/FU to move the first floor wall forward and addition of window to side of single storey extension, 2 Green Crescent. Single storey side and rear extension, 24 Carr Manor Mount. Two storey side extension, 3 Pennyfield Close. Single storey rear extension, 34 Woodside Avenue. Conversion of Garage to habitable accommodation and internal alterations, 3 Littleway.

MORLEY NORTH: Change of use of general industrial/storage and distribution warehouse units (Use Class B2/B8) to health and fitness centre (Use Class D2) with associated external alterations and reconfiguration of car parking NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/03533/FU Please see cover letter, Units 26/27, Millshaw Park Close. Retrospective application for the installation of 4 shipping containers, Unit 3, Cockersdale Works, Whitehall Road. Retrospective application for garage to rear with raised decking area above garage, 2A William Street.

MORLEY SOUTH: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 18 and 19 of Planning Application 16/04249/FU, Park Mills, South Street. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 17 and 18 of Planning Application 16/04256/FU, Park Mills, South Street. Single storey side and rear extension, 2 Petrel Way. Four illuminated signs, Former White Rose Harvester, Wide Lane. One illuminated sign, Fountain Street. Single storey extension to rear and conversion of Garage to habitable accommodation, 11 Upper Green Way. Change of use of public highway to create an external seating area, Picture House, 117A Queen Street.

OTLEY AND YEADON: Conversion of garage to habitable room and pitched roof to rear, 123 St Richards Road. Two storey rear extension, 39 St Richards Road. Amendment to previous approval (18/07699/FU) - Change of use involving conversion of former shop to form three flats including replacement shop frontage with new windows and door, addition of pitched roof to part of existing flat roof with formation of windows and door and part demolition to provide external bin and cycle storage, 34 Gay Lane. Listed building application to carryout alterations involving two replacement ground floor windows and installation of new external flue, The West Wing, Ashfield House, 1 Ashfield Park.

PUDSEY: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 5, 8, 9, 10 and 13 of Planning Application 18/04128/FU, 49 New Street. Single storey extension to rear, 4 Priestley Court. Two storey extension to front of warehouse with external staircase,

Unit 1, City Link Industrial Park, Phoenix Way.

ROTHWELL: Demolition of hostel block and build two new dwellings NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/03045/FU Remove access to Coach House from proposed driveway to 2 new houses on approval 18/03045/FU (dated 19/9/18), to in order to align with earlier approval 18/03205/FU (dated 23/7/18) for Coach House which utilises existing access, Springhead Park House, Park Lane. Proposed stop net (removable) to perimeter of football pitch (3 sides only), Carlton Athletics, Town Street. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Planning Application 18/03205/FU, Springhead Park House, Park Lane.

ROUNDHAY: G1 2 x Leylandii - Remove T2 Ash -Remove. No replacements required as heavily stocked garden, 34 Park Avenue. Single storey side extension NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/07243/FU REDUCE WIDTH OF EXTENSION TO 2.5M, 18 Lambert Avenue. G1- 2 Yews- Fell. Would like to reuse the frontage access that will require the removal of the two Yews either side of the existing gateway. Willing to replant with suitable specimen trees, 91 Old Park Road. Two storey extension to side and single extension to rear. 119 Montagu Avenue. Part two storey part single storey side/rear extension and first floor rear extension, 69 Easterly Crescent. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 6, 14, 15, 16 and 17 of Planning Application 18/05866/FU, 4 Park Villas, Lidgett Park. Proposed decking area with handrail to front of existing restaurant, Soosi, 613 Roundhay Road.

TEMPLE NEWSAM: T1 Oak English - Fell as close to ground level as possible, 12 Village Gardens. Ash T1 - fell due to diseased and dying. Replant with Prunus Avium. Ash T2 - Remove dead wood. Clean the crown and reduce limbs encroaching the house by 2 meters, 10 Westmorland Court. Detached two storey bungalow with garage, Land To Rear Of 112 Green Lane.

WEETWOOD: T4 Oak - Remove the low epicormic branches due to beginning to obscure the 20 zone sign. T36 Sycamore - Prune back to give a 1 to 2 metres clearance of overhead wires. T95 Oak - Reduce outer crown growing towards the pole by around 1 metre. T102, T105, T106 Sycamore - Prune back to give a 1 to 2 metres clearance of overhead wires, 11 Fulton Place. T1 Mature Beech - Fell and replant with a 12-14 cm Beech in the next planting season. Large amount of decay with approximately 60% cavity at the base. A susceptible co-dormant stem from the base, 88B Hillcrest Rise. Conversion of Loft to habitable accommodation; Rooflights to front, side and rear, Flat 4, 309 Otley Road. Single storey side and rear extension, 42 Spennithorne Drive. Dormer window to rear, single storey extension with patio to rear, new window to first floor side, 236 Otley Road.

WETHERBY: Two storey side extension above existing garage with dormer windows to front and rear: alterations and part conversion of garage to habitable room - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/06454/FU - existing and proposed rear elevations on approved drawings are incorrect. Change shape and size of rear dormer, 54 Hallfield Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 10 of Planning Application 19/01596/FU, 23 Spofforth Hill. T1 Horse Chestnut - Fell, St Kitts High Street. Part two storey and part single storey extension to front and side, alterations to doors and windows; Gates and Railings to front, 17 Thorp Arch Park. Listed building consent for conversion of ground floor into retail space and first and second floor apartments, The Brunswick, 22 High Street. Conversion of ground floor into retail space and first and second floor apartments, The Brunswick, 22 High Street. Increase length of front extension and first floor extension to rear, additional rooflights to ground floor and new bi-fold doors to rear, 18 Clifford Road. Change of use of field from grazing/agricultural use to football pitch, Land Off Rhodes Lane.