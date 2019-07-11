Every Leeds curry house and Indian given a one or two star food hygiene rating since 2018
These Indian takeaways and restaurants in Leeds have all been given one or two star food hygiene ratings since January 2018.
They have all been inspected by the Food Standards Agency and advised to make improvements to their food hygiene practices. The ratings system goes from 0-5.
1. Amazing Menu (1*)
Queens Road, Hyde Park (Photo: Google).
2. Aroma (Tingley) (1*)
Dewsbury Road, Tingley (Photo: Google).
3. Umar Raaz (1*)
Tong Road, Farnley (Photo: Google).
4. Grill and Chill (1*)
Dewsbury Road, Hunslet (Photo: Google).
