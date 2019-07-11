Bradford Road, Stanningley (Photo: Google).

Every Leeds curry house and Indian given a one or two star food hygiene rating since 2018

These Indian takeaways and restaurants in Leeds have all been given one or two star food hygiene ratings since January 2018.

They have all been inspected by the Food Standards Agency and advised to make improvements to their food hygiene practices. The ratings system goes from 0-5.

Queens Road, Hyde Park (Photo: Google).

1. Amazing Menu (1*)

Queens Road, Hyde Park (Photo: Google).
other
Buy a Photo
Dewsbury Road, Tingley (Photo: Google).

2. Aroma (Tingley) (1*)

Dewsbury Road, Tingley (Photo: Google).
other
Buy a Photo
Tong Road, Farnley (Photo: Google).

3. Umar Raaz (1*)

Tong Road, Farnley (Photo: Google).
other
Buy a Photo
Dewsbury Road, Hunslet (Photo: Google).

4. Grill and Chill (1*)

Dewsbury Road, Hunslet (Photo: Google).
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4