Every Leeds Chinese given a one or two star food hygiene rating since 2018
These Chinese takeaways and restaurants in Leeds have all been given one or two star food hygiene ratings since January 2018.
They have all been inspected by the Food Standards Agency and advised to make improvements to their food hygiene practices. The ratings system goes from 0-5.
1. Dragon Palace (1*)
Dewsbury Road, Hunslet (Photo: Google).
2. Just Wok (1*)
Street Lane, Gildersome (Photo: Google).
3. Little Tokyo (1*)
Central Road, Leeds (Photo: Google).
4. Lotus Woodlesford (1*)
Church Street, Woodlesford (Photo: Google).
