Queen's Road, Hyde Park (Photo: Google).

Every Leeds Chinese given a one or two star food hygiene rating since 2018

These Chinese takeaways and restaurants in Leeds have all been given one or two star food hygiene ratings since January 2018.

They have all been inspected by the Food Standards Agency and advised to make improvements to their food hygiene practices. The ratings system goes from 0-5.

Dewsbury Road, Hunslet (Photo: Google).

1. Dragon Palace (1*)

Dewsbury Road, Hunslet (Photo: Google).
other
Buy a Photo
Street Lane, Gildersome (Photo: Google).

2. Just Wok (1*)

Street Lane, Gildersome (Photo: Google).
other
Buy a Photo
Central Road, Leeds (Photo: Google).

3. Little Tokyo (1*)

Central Road, Leeds (Photo: Google).
other
Buy a Photo
Church Street, Woodlesford (Photo: Google).

4. Lotus Woodlesford (1*)

Church Street, Woodlesford (Photo: Google).
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3