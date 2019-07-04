Every Leeds Chinese given a one or two star food hygiene rating since 2018

They have all been inspected by the Food Standards Agency and advised to make improvements to their food hygiene practices. The ratings system goes from 0-5.

1. Dragon Palace (1*) Dewsbury Road, Hunslet

2. Just Wok (1*) Street Lane, Gildersome

3. Little Tokyo (1*) Central Road, Leeds

4. Lotus Woodlesford (1*) Church Street, Woodlesford

