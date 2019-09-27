Euromillions £167m jackpot numbers revealed with potential of Britain's biggest ever winner

Have your say

The numbers for the £167m Euromillions jackpot have been drawn.

A single ticket holder could become Britain's largest ever lottery winner if they get lucky with their picks.

The EuroMillions pot reached its maximum of £167 million for the most recent draw.

The winning numbers are 24, 37, 41, 43, 46 and star numbers 2, 8.

The current record holders for the biggest ever lottery win are Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161 million in 2011.

The National Lottery said it had a team of advisers on standby to help a winner.