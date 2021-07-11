Cookridge Court has been decked out with England flags as residents have enjoyed all the UEFA Euro 2020 action over the last few weeks.

Residents and staff have been getting together to watch the matches and celebrate with a cold beer and footie-inspired bar snacks whipped up by the home's head chef.

They can be seen singing, dancing and waving flags to the soundrack of Three Lions (It's Coming Home), in a video shared on social media platform Tik Tok.

Residents at Cookridge Court care home cheer on England in this heartwarming video

The home's general manager, Karen Francis, said residents were delighted to watch this year's fixtures after the disappointment of the tournament being postponed last year.

She added: “We have loved watching the Euros, we have watched pretty much all the matches – lots of our residents are footie fans.

"It has been fantastic to be able to cheer on all the home sides and especially England, it makes all the difference when your side is winning."

A resident at Cookridge Court, who the home wishes to keep unnamed, added: "What a brilliant match on Wednesday evening, it was so wonderful to be able to watch it here with all my friends cheering on our boys. They did us proud.

"I can’t wait for the final on Sunday. I think it really might be coming home!”