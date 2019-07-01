England football star Lucy Bronze honoured by Leeds Domino's

A Domino's in Leeds has turned its storefront bronze in honour of England Lioness and former pizza maker Lucy Bronze.

Bronze worked at Domino's in Headingley during her time at Leeds Metropolitan University, now Leeds Beckett.

Lucy Bronze used to work at Domino's in Headingley (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

The right-back for French club Olympique Lyonnais will be lining up against the USA, the holders, in the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday evening.

The 27-year-old, who has 73 caps and has scored eight goals for England, has been called 'the best player in the world' by England manager Phil Neville.

She won the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year award twice and last year was named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year.

The Domino's logo at the Headingley store has been painted bronze in honour of England Lioness Lucy Bronze.

Bronze undertook Sports Studies at the Carnegie School of Sport in Leeds and graduated in 2013.

Ricky Kandola, operations director at Domino's, said: "We're all proud of everything Lucy has achieved and are delighted to be able to pay tribute to her ahead of the semi-final."