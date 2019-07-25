England cricket star Adil Rashid backs Yorkshire Cancer Research campaign Give It Some Welly

Yorkshire and England cricket star Adil Rashid tried his welly wanging skills in Leeds this week as part of a new campaign to help raise funds to fight cancer.

The World Cup cricketing hero is backing Yorkshire Cancer Research’s ‘Give It Some Welly’ campaign.

Yorkshire and England cricketer Adil Rashid shows his support for the Give it Some Welly campaign. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Leeds event - held in City Square - marked a 10-day countdown to Yorkshire Day on August 1 and Yorkshire Cancer Research’s first-ever region wide fundraising campaign.

The charity is encouraging people across the region to get involved in the initiative to help it ‘chase down’ a fundraising target of £10m a year. Its mission is to see 2,000 more people to survive cancer every year in Yorkshire.

Yorkshire and England cricketer Adil Rashid joins Yorkshire Cancer Research chief executive Dr Kathryn Scott to launch the Give it Some Welly campaign. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Adil Rashid said: “It was an honour to play a part in launching Yorkshire Cancer Research’s ‘Give it Some Welly’ campaign. We had great fun and I really hope people take note and are inspired to organise their own welly wanging fundraiser for this really good cause.

“There is a real need to raise awareness of the issues facing our region when it comes to cancer. Yorkshire Cancer Research is working to tackle these issues by raising awareness of the facts and funding vital research and services into the prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of cancer – but they need the support of people living here in our county to achieve their goal to save more lives.”

Kathryn Scott, chief executive of Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “We need the people of Yorkshire to get behind the campaign and help us raise as much money as possible this Yorkshire Day.”

Download a fundraising pack at www.ycr.org.uk/welly to get involved.