Amy Nuttall has been pictured without her wedding ring for the first time since it was revealed that her husband Andrew Buchan had been having an ‘affair’ with co-star Leila Farzad.

The Emmerdale star, 40, from Blackburn, was left “crushed” when the Broadchurch actor walked out on her and their two children just before Christmas. It is now believed that Andrew Buchan is living with his Better co-star Leila Farzad, much to the shock of family and friends. Leila also has a daughter, nine, with husband James Maizels, from whom she is separated.

A crestfallen Amy was seen for the first time running errands, wrapped up in a padded navy jacket and with her fiery red hair swept back in a chunky clip in Buckinghamshire on Tuesday. MailOnline approached her for comment but she hastily replied: “I can’t talk about it. I’m sorry, I can’t say anything” whilst fighting back tears.

Amy Nuttall

Friends and family have been rallying around to support Amy during this difficult time. Sources say that she has been supported by her close friend and Golden Globe winner, Joanne Froggatt, who starred as Anna Bates alongside Amy in Downton Abbey.

The pair formed a close friendship during filming and also starred alongside each other in ITV drama Liar, in both the 2017 and the 2020 seasons.

The Emmerdale actress had been married to the Broadchurch star, 44, from Stockport, for over 11 years before they split in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

A source close to Amy explained that she became suspicious of how close Andrew had become to his Better co-star Leila Farzad after spotting “tell-tale signs” in their social media posts together. The actor had also been frequently staying away from the family home in favour of sleeping at hotels “very near” to where they live.

“But the final straw was the lingerie — that’s what clinched it. Amy just knew instinctively that it wasn’t meant for her,” the insider told The Sun .

Amy has been relatively quiet on social media since the split but shared a cryptic message around Valentine’s Day.

DI Lou Slack (Leila Farzad) and Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan) get in deep in the new BBC1 police drama Better

Followers have been quick to provide comfort in the comment section of the post, which read: “I am not impressed by money, social status or job title, I’m impressed by the way someone treats other human beings.”

One fan commented: “You will come out the stronger one and will be able to hold your head up high. Stay strong”.

Another could relate to seeing ‘cosy’ photos’, writing: “My heart goes out to you. I took one look at a single picture of my ex partner with another girl (my friend) and knew.”