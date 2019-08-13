Emmerdale actor Mark Jordon hopes to return to Leeds soap as Daz Spencer

Mark Jordon is hoping for a return to Emmerdale after being cleared of assaulting a pensioner.

The actor said he spent his wedding fund on legal fees as he faced a trial which ended in him being found not guilty by a jury last week.

Emmerdale actor Mark Jordon, 53, who plays Daz Spencer, with his partner. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The 54-year-old now hopes that, after a year of stress, fear and an attacks on his reputation as a "nice bloke", he can return to his role as Daz Spencer in the ITV soap.

Mr Jordon, who also starred in Heartbeat, said he had been "shouting out" in his sleep due to the stress, and was shocked to find himself in the "glass box" of the dock at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

He was written out of Emmerdale following the accusations made by Andrew Potts in 2018, but is now hoping he can return to the show.

He told Good Morning Britain: "It was left open, thank goodness.

"The opportunity possibly to go back in something I'm holding dear to."

Mr Jordon has said that although the money meant for his wedding went on legal costs, the relationship with his fiancee, Laura Norton, is solid, and he learned how much his loved ones cared for him during his ordeal.

He said: "I feel very blessed that I feel I gained an education. You accept the love that you've got.

"Laura and I's relationship is stronger than it's ever been."

The actor also thanked his friends for their support during the court case, which saw his reputation threatened.

He told Good Morning Britain: "I might be very boring, but I do have a reputation for having a good character and being a nice bloke.

"To be labelled as something quite villainous, and aggressive and all these statements that get made about you, it just turns you upside down."

Mr Jordon labelled the legal process "bizarre" and expressed relief that it was "over now".