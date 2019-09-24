Electrical fire causes Ox Club in Leeds to close

An early hours electrical fault in the kitchen of Ox Club caused the restaurant to close.

The fire, in the early hours of Monday morning, caused 'quite a bit of damage' to the popular food establishment, Ox Club confirmed in an Instagram post.

The full post said: "We're sad to say last night there was an electrical fault in our kitchen which led to a fire in the early hours.

"There's quite a bit of damage but nothing that isn't fixable.

"The main thing is that nobody got hurt. ⠀

⠀

"Big thanks to Headrow's AGM Ben who fought the flames until the fire crew arrived!

"Don't know where we'd be if you didn't turn up.⠀

⠀

"We're working through all our current bookings and letting everyone know, but in the meantime we'd recommend trying out some of the other places in the city including our favourites @the_reliance @bundobust @stuzzileeds @wensrestaurantleeds @eatyourgreensleeds @theswinethatdines⠀

⠀

"Thanks for bearing with us"

Ox Club told readers to keep an eye out on their website for updates on the reopening.

They added: "We'll be back with new menus, events and loads of good stuff to make up for it."