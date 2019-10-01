Elders group marks 25 years of giving HOPE in Leeds

A trailblazing group which tackles social isolation among the elderly is celebrating its silver anniversary.

HOPE (Halton Moor and Osmondthorpe Project for Elders) was born in 1994 to offer a raft of outreach and group activities to people living in that community.

A group from HOPE enjoying afternoon tea in the Winter Gardens, Blackpool earlier this year.

Manager Georgie Spedding, who has been with HOPE for more than 15 years, said it was one of 40 Leeds Neighbourhood Network groups, which promote the independence, health and well-being of older people throughout Leeds.

She added: “The networks were set up to look at relieving isolation and loneliness in older people. And to support them in the winter months, which we know can be a particularly difficult time for older people in terms of them becoming more isolated and unwell.”

Georgie said HOPE had grown significantly since its inception, both in the number of members and the services it provides.

Group work includes the East Leeds Stroke Group, a singing group and various social outings. Whereas its outreach work helps older people who may be vulnerable or housebound with various issues.

Members of HOPE's Craft Group who completed a felting project.

The manager added: “We aim to be service user led, so we very much look at what people want. Halton Moor and Osmondthorpe are deprived areas of the city, so what we do may vary significantly to other networks in more affluent areas of the city.

“Lots of things we do in the groups are about reducing isolation and loneliness, and about people making friendships and networks outside of HOPE.”

Georgie said they get lots of positive feedback from the people they help. Aiding well-being was one key element.

She cited the singing group, which helped a lady who was on anti-depressants. Georgie added: “But because she is coming singing, which releases endorphins and makes you feel better, she is no longer on anti-depressants, which is wonderful.”

FRIENDS: HOPE brings people together at social events, like this Hallowe'en party.

People can access HOPE’s service in a number of ways: self-referral, through family and friends, and via health and social care professionals.

Today HOPE will celebrate its 25th birthday with a party at its base, the Osmondthorpe Hub, which is also marking its own milestone.

The hub has been in existence for 30 years, supporting people with physical impairments to develop skills, independence and choices to allow them to be equal partners in the wider community.

They have also challenged barriers that disabled people face with access, and social attitudes towards disabled people.

The 11am to 2.30pm celebration event, which also coincides with the International Day of the Older Person, will be opened by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Eileen Taylor. It will feature a buffet lunch, live music, the mobile library, a pottery taster session, games and a visit from the Thackray Medical Museum’s mobile unit.

Georgie is already looking forward to the next 25 years and continuing the work of the Leeds Neighbourhood Network groups. She added: “We are the only city in the whole country to have the networks and we are very proud of them as well. I think our funders and supporters value what we do for older people across the city of Leeds.”

She said people in Birmingham were looking at developing a similar network and had been in touch because Leeds was seen as a “flagship” scheme.

FACT FILE:

HOPE supports and enables people aged over 60 from Halton Moor, Osmondthorpe and Sutton Park to live independently for as long as possible.

The registered charity is part of Leeds Neighbourhood Network groups along with 39 other similar schemes.

HOPE consults with the older people it helps to provide a range of services to suit them. Services include advocacy, advice, health information, benefits advice, signposting to other organisations, crisis intervention, bereavement support, home visits, befriending, telephone support, reminiscence work and support to attend medical appointments.

It also does risk assessments to enable people to get to the groups it runs, which include lunch, friendship, carers, craft, stroke and singing clubs. HOPE also assists people to go on shopping trips, holidays and theatre outings.

The charity currently has 32 volunteers, but it is on the look out for more of all ages. Manager Georgie Spedding said: “Some of our volunteers have been with us for 25 years. Some of them are in their 80s and joined as volunteers in their 60s. They have never left us and have continued to support us, which I think is absolutely amazing. If we didn’t have volunteers we couldn’t do all that we do and couldn’t deliver all of our services. They are really inspirational.”

For more ring 0113 2493597 or email info@hopeprojectleeds.org.uk.