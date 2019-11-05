Eight week old kitten's heart stopped after being found soaking wet with hypothermia in Leeds

The small cat was 'almost dead' when a man walked past and found him.

He was rushed to Beechwood Vets in Leeds where he was warmed up, given fluids and emergency care.

His heart stopped several times during the worrying incident.

The kitten was found soaking wet with hypothermia. Photo provided by Leeds Cat Rescue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer organisation, Leeds Cat Rescue, said they were amazed by his resilience.

A spokesperson said: "This little fella was found soaking wet, hypothermic and almost dead by a member of the public who kindly rushed him to Beechwood Vets.

"He was warmed up, given fluids and other emergency care as his heart stopped a few times and was taken home by one of the vets for the night before been signed over to LCR care.

"After just 24hrs this little kitten (8-10 weeks old) was back on his feet.

The kitten after receiving emergency care. Photo provided by Leeds Cat Rescue.

"His resilience is amazing and he is proving to be a feisty little lad who we believe was born outside so not socialised atall.