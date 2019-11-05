Eight week old kitten's heart stopped after being found soaking wet with hypothermia in Leeds
An eight week old kitten's heart stopped after rescuers found him soaking wet and dealing with hypothermia.
The small cat was 'almost dead' when a man walked past and found him.
He was rushed to Beechwood Vets in Leeds where he was warmed up, given fluids and emergency care.
His heart stopped several times during the worrying incident.
Volunteer organisation, Leeds Cat Rescue, said they were amazed by his resilience.
A spokesperson said: "This little fella was found soaking wet, hypothermic and almost dead by a member of the public who kindly rushed him to Beechwood Vets.
"He was warmed up, given fluids and other emergency care as his heart stopped a few times and was taken home by one of the vets for the night before been signed over to LCR care.
"After just 24hrs this little kitten (8-10 weeks old) was back on his feet.
"His resilience is amazing and he is proving to be a feisty little lad who we believe was born outside so not socialised atall.
"Huge thanks to the kind man who didn't just walk on by and to Beechwood Vets for giving him the every chance."