Edinburgh Fringe Festival shows come to Leeds City Varieties

City Varieties in Leeds is running a programme of shows previously seen at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The season kicks off with Strangers on a Train Set on Saturday, September 7. Challenging a youth to turn down his music, Irene Sparrow finds herself under suspicion of murder after the train she is travelling on emerges from a tunnel with the young man dead. With clever use of projection and multiple train sets, LipService give you a whistle stop tour that will leave you breathless and racing for the refreshment coach.

The programme continues with The Tape Face Show on September 12, George Egg: Movable Feast on September 25, Frisky and Mannish: Poblab on Wednesday, October 16 and Austentatious on October 18 to 19. Pete Firman and the Amazing TBC will also perform on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Visit www.cityvarieties.co.uk