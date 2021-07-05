Ducklings saved by Calverley women using Youtube sounds now living life of luxury in Leeds

The ducklings are thriving at Caroline Appleby's home in Rawdon - living in a custom built duck house on a stretch of water.

Caroline Appleby 38, was "actively avoiding social media to steer clear of any spoilers for the Line of Duty finale" in May when she was called by her best friend Keeley Parsons, 41.

Keeley had spotted a post placed on the local Calverley Community Forum about a mother duck who had sadly been run over and killed - with the rest of her ducklings loose by the road.

Frantic members of the community were begging for someone to help save the ducklings.

After getting the call, Caroline and Keeley - who describe themselves as "animal mad" - rushed to the scene of Carr Road, Calverley to attempt to find the ducklings.

With the help of three other women who had also attended after spotting the post, the pair used an audio recording on Youtube of a mother duck calling for her babies.

Caroline told the YEP at the time: "We're both animal mad.

"When we saw the post we both quickly shot in our cars and headed for Carr Road.

"Myself and Keeley have quite a history of rescuing small animals.

"We always seem to be in the right place at the right time.

"Birds, hedgehogs, squirrels, you name it.

"We used an audio recording on YouTube of a mother duck calling for her babies.

"They all came running!"

Thoughtful Caroline took the ducklings home to save them.

One of the ducklings sadly died shortly after they were saved.

However, the other four - named Clementine, Rose, Gloria and Pip - are thriving at Caroline's home in Rawdon - living in a custom built duck house on a stretch of water.

Caroline, speaking nine weeks since the ducklings were saved, said: "Nine weeks on, I’m still very much in love with my ducklings.

"I’m pleased to say that Clementine, Rose, Gloria and Pip are doing exceptionally well.

"They even had their own professional photo shoot and behaved beautifully!

"Since their arrival I’ve now rescued another little fella Duggie who was found alone at a few days old in the dales and bought myself two Embden geese, Daisy and Daphne.

"They’re all spending more and more time on our pond.

"Each day I walk them down and back.

"They all follow like I’m the pied piper.

"A lovely friend of mine made me a bespoke floating duck house for them all to live in."

Caroline said the ducks are very content and have "not attempted to fly away yet".

However, she said she is bracing herself for the day.

She said: "I think they know they’ve got it too good.

"I’m hopeful that if they do, they’ll always remember where “home” is.