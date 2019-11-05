'The dream is never over': Former Leeds United Ladies player called up to an England football team aged 52

Sarah Morgan-Paul gave up playing football in her early 40s after believing she was 'too old'.

However, over a decade later, Sarah attended trials for the England International Women's Walking Football team.

After a gruelling trials process, Sarah received the incredible news she had been selected and played in her first international match on November 2 against Wales.

Sarah Morgan-Paul

Sarah, a playwright and comedian, said: "When I was 42 I gave up playing and thought I was too old.

"I didn't play for many years before one of my friends called me a few years ago.

"She asked if I wanted to start playing football again, I couldn't believe it."

Sarah, from Leeds, joined her friend and started to play football weekly for her local team Rothwell Old Boars.

Sarah Morgan-Paul

Despite previously believing she was too old, Sarah won several trophies with her new club and loved playing every week.

In September, Sarah made the long trip from her Leeds home to Essex for trials to be potentially selected for the first ever women's England walking football team.

A few weeks later, Sarah was given the incredible news she had been selected as a member of the team out of a group of more than 100 women who went on trial.

She added: "The dream really is never over.

"I never thought I would be able to say I played for England and now I can.

"I want people to know it can still happen to anyone."