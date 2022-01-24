Filming got underway yesterday (Sunday) with star Samuel L Jackson, who is set to reprise his role as the famed Nick Fury, spotted on set. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Fans were out in force on Sunday as they hoped to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

One member of the public watching on described the event as a "dream come true" especially for younger fans.

“It’s really exciting especially for the kids. I saw one out dressed as Spiderman. It’s a dream come true for them to have the stars here in Leeds. ” said local Paul Wilson, 47.

It is believed that Secret Invasion, will be a six part series for Disney's streaming network further exploring the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The show will follow other MCU properties such as WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye on the platform with one fan explaining her excitement.

“I subscribed to Disney+ over Christmas so that me and my boyfriend could catch up on all the Marvel shows." explained local girl Lindsey. "Loki, Hawkeye, so to now be able to come down to watch one filming in person is incredibly exciting.”

“I’m not a massive fan but it’s a once in a lifetime chance to try see Samuel L Jackson in person. He’s been in everything.” explained 21-year-old, Carina Williams of Leeds.

Jackson, 73, is statistically the highest grossing actor of all time following a stellar career which alongside his part as Nick Fury in the MCU has included hits such as the Star Wars prequel series, Shaft and voicing Frozone in The Incredibles.

He will star in the series alongside Emilia Clarke of Game of Thrones fame and Oscar-winning Olivia Colman.

“It’s crazy, it’s not every day a big Marvel project films on your doorstep." explained Simon. "Samuel L Jackson in Leeds who would have thought it.”

The fans did their best to get as close to the action as they could with security tight.

"They won't get past me." expressed one hard-working security guard as a group of fans attempted to access a closed street.

It is rumoured that more filming for the series will take place at the Halifax Piece Hall after the show wraps up in Leeds.