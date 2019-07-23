Dogs Trust Leeds issues tips to keep your pooch safe this summer

Dogs Trust Leeds is offering summer safety tips to make sure dogs can stay safe in the sun while still having fun with their families.

The charity advises that dogs should never be left alone in cars as even just a few minutes in a hot car can prove fatal. On a 22-degree Celsius day, the temperature inside a car could rise by 11 degrees in just ten minutes and the heat can quickly become dangerous. The advice also includes avoiding walking your dog at the hottest times of the day, avoiding long car journeys and using a sunblind for shade and ensuring tarmac isn’t too hot for your dogs paws. Owners should try the ‘seven-second test’ – if the ground is too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.

If you see a dog in a car in distress, members of the public should call 999. For more, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/summer-weather.