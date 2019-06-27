Dogs Trust Leeds appeal for donations for their summer fundraising day

Dogs Trust Leeds are asking locals to donate prizes for their summer fun day, which will raise thousands of pounds to rehome rescue dogs.

The charity are putting on the annual fundraising event at their centre on Sunday, June 4, with games and activities for families and their dogs.

There will be a dog show, haystack hurdles, a fun fair, children's games and a food court.

The charity are asking for any donations for their raffle and tombola, such as wine or chocolates.

Organiser Sarah Hey, supporter relations officer at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “The summer fun day is our biggest fundraising event of the year and our raffle and tombola are always really popular so if anyone has unwanted Christmas presents hiding at the back of their cupboards or would like to donate some tasty treats, that would be great.

"Last year because of the incredibly hot weather we weren’t able to hold the full event, so we’re hoping to make up for it this year!

“At any one time we look after around 100 dogs so we are really grateful for the support we get at the fun day and all year round as it helps us make sure our dogs have everything they need whilst they are with us.

"It’s a great day out for all dog owners, and dog lovers who don’t have a four-legged friend of their own."

When and where is the event?

The summer fun day will be held at Dogs Trust Leeds at Woodlands Farm on York Road, on Sunday, August 4.

Doors open at 11am and the entry fee is £3 per family.