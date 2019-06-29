Dogs Trust appealing for raffle prizes to make a special fundraising day paw-fect

The Dogs Trust team in Leeds is preparing for the annual Summer Fun Day on Sunday, August 4.

The event, held at the York Road rehoming centre, raises thousands of pounds each year for the rehoming rescue dogs at the venue.

The team is now appealing for people to pop along to the centre before the big day with donations for the raffle and tombola. The trust is hoping to receive items such as wine and chocolates.

Organiser Sarah Hey, supporter relations officer at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “The Summer Fun Day is our biggest fundraising event of the year and our raffle and tombola are always really popular, so if anyone has unwanted presents hiding at the back of their cupboards we would love to have them.”