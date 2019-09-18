'Dive in and win' adult ball pool returns to Leeds shopping centre for Freshers Week

It's the adults-only game which urges you do dive in and win fantastic prizes.

The famous adult ball pool returns to the Merrion Centre as part of its ‘We Love Students’ campaign, with new and old students to the city being invited to jump into 50,000 balls and search for 'golden spheres' with more than £1,000 of prIzes up for grabs.

The adult sized ball pool will be in the centre on the main mall until Friday, September 28, with the chance to win every day between 12pm and 6pm.

The free activity is available to all adults +18 years old and will allow each participant three minutes to scramble their way through the giant pit to find the coveted ‘golden ball’ which will then be entered into a free prize draw.

The fantastic prizes up for grabs include a £200 bar tab plus eight VIP entries at PRYZM, all you can eat at Blue Sakura and 9-month membership at Pure Gym .

James Broughton, head of marketing and PR for Town Centre Securities, owners of the Merrion Centre, said: "Our ‘We Love Students’ activity is getting bigger every year, and we are confident our famous giant ball pit will once again be filled with new and returning students eager to ‘Dive in and Win’ as part of Fresher’s Week 2019!”

