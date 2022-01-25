Sanuel L Jackson pictured in Leeds on Saturday Photo: Simon Hulme

Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke were spotted in Leeds on Sunday (Jan 23) during the filming of a new Marvel production.

It is believed that the Marvel show being filmed was Secret Invasion, a six part series that explores much-loved comic book heroes further in the Marvel universe.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive of Leeds BID (Business Improvement District), said: “To have mega stars and production companies at the level of Marvel choosing our city and our iconic building is a huge accolade for Leeds and projects us onto the world stage.”

Coun Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of Leeds City Council and executive member for economy, culture and education, said “Welcoming Marvel is exciting for the city and it was great to witness the buzz around the filming and I’m looking forward to joining a global audience in experiencing Leeds come to life on screen.

"This is another example of Leeds and Yorkshire becoming a real destination for TV and film, building on the impact of the Channel 4 relocation.”

Preparation had been getting underway for a number of days last week ahead of the shoot, with several roads being closed over the weekend in the city centre.

The series has now finished filming in Leeds and has moved across to The Piece Hall in Halifax for the rest of the week.