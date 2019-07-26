Dirty Dancing at Leeds Grand Theatre - Why audiences are in for the time of their lives

Leeds audiences are in for the time of their lives when Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage arrives in the city next month.

The UK tour concludes at Leeds Grand Theatre from Monday, August 5, until Saturday, August 20.

Kira Malou (Baby) and Michael O'Reilly (Johnny).

Produced by Karl Sydow and written by Eleanor Bergstein - script writer of the phenomenally successful 1987 film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray - the production features all the much-loved characters, original dialogue from the iconic film (plus extra scenes) and countless hit songs, including Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart-stopping (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.

READ MORE: New production of hit musical Sister Act to run at Leeds Grand Theatre in 2020

The show will star Michael O’Reilly making his professional debut as ‘Johnny Castle’, Kira Malou as idealistic ‘Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman’ and Simone Covele as ‘Penny Johnson’.

It’s the summer of 1963 and 17-year-old Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life - as well as a thing or two about dancing.

On holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities, and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters. Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle, the resort dance instructor.

Baby’s life is about to change forever as she is thrown in at the deep end as Johnny’s leading lady both on-stage and off, and two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage originally opened at London’s Aldwych Theatre in 2006 with a record-breaking advance of £15 million, making it the fastest selling show in West End theatre history.

To book tickets online visit: leedsgrandtheatre.com or call the box office on 0844 848 2700