'Did you pass wind?': Hilarious reactions to massive bang as Ferrybridge towers demolished
It's a historic day for West Yorkshire as four cooling towers at Ferrybridge power station have been demolished.
A rocket, fired 30 seconds before demolition, was the only warning before the countdown began and the towers were gone.
The towers came down with a massive bang and nearby residents reported that it 'rocked' their houses and made the ground shake.
-> Ferrybridge Power Station: Live updates as four cooling towers are demolishedThe demolition could be heard as far as East Leeds and many people mistook the noise for thunder.
One resident said: "I heard it in Belle Isle - I thought it was thunder."
Another added: "So happy I finally heard one of these bangs everyone's always talking about!"
Some people saw the lighter side of the historic event, taking to social media to share their jokes.
One resident commented, "did you pass wind?" while another added - "sorry, my son pulled my finger!"
More than 140 homes were evacuated as part of the demolition process and residents were invited to watch the big boom from a nearby park.