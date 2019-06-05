Deliveroo offer the chance for one lucky customer to win a lifetime worth of free takeaway

Have your say

The food delivery service Deliveroo are giving one lucky customer the chance to win free takeaway for life.

The competition runs for the next two weeks and every time a customer places an order between June 3rd and Sunday 16th, they will be placed into a draw.

At the end of the competition, one person will win a lifetime supply of free takeaway.

Emily Kraftman, Marketing Director for UK and Ireland said, “This is definitely one of our most exciting promotions yet!

“Whether you’re an existing customer, or haven't had the chance to try out Deliveroo yet - download or open the app, and order in the next two weeks to be in for the prize of (quite literally) a lifetime.”

Deliveroo are running the competition across the country.

Full details about the promotion can be found here: https://foodscene.deliveroo.co.uk/terms/win-free-takeaway-for-life.html