Dedicated six-year-old climbs England’s highest mountain for Candlelighters

Have your say

A dedicated young fundraiser who climbed Scafell Pike despite being just six-years-old has had his efforts recognised.

Elliot Gunn picked up the Candelighters Young Fundraiser Award at a ceremony last month.

Elliot’s fundraising journey started back in January when he decided that he wanted to raise money for poorly children to help them and their families.

The youngster had already raised money for other charities and decided to choose Yorkshire’s Candlelighters, which supports children and families affected by childhood cancer.

He then took part in weeks of gruelling training, including four mountain climbs over 3,000ft before joining his dad Richard along with friends and family at the foot of Scafell Pike.

At 3,209ft high, the mountain is the equivalent height of 802 Elliots.

The determined youngster reached the summit, battling snow and temperatures as low as -15, even refusing to stop as adults around him turned back. The team raised more than £2,000 for Candlelighters.

Elliot is now planning to tackle 4,411 ft high Ben Nevis for his 2020 fundraising challenge.

He was also delighted to meet Ant Middleton, who he is a big fan of. After his climb, Ant - from TV show SAS: Who Dares Wins - left Elliot a voicemail before meeting up with him and signing his Scafell summit photograph.

Elliot’s dad Richard Gunn said: “I’m immensely proud of Elliot and I’m equally proud that he’s raised money for such an amazing charity, with wonderful people that make it what it is.

“It’s been a humbling experience and he’ll be back in the New Year.”