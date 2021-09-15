Death of former Harehills and Rothwell councillor Lorna Cohen who was a Deputy Lord Mayor of Leeds

Lorna Cohen pictured in 2002

Tributes have been paid after the death of former Deputy Lord Mayor of Leeds Lorna Cohen.

Mrs Cohen, who was a Leeds City councillor for 22 years and represented Harehills and Rothwell,has died aged 89.

She was also a former chairwoman of Leeds City Council's licensing committee.

Her nephew Paul Newman, 56, said: "She was very warm and caring with a fantastic sense of humour. She was loved by all who met her."

Mr Newman said Mrs Cohen died at a nursing home in Meanwood on Thursday September 9.

Leeds City Council leader Coun James Lewis, said: “Lorna was a credit to Leeds and she will be sadly missed.

"She was a much valued member of council between 1978 and 2000 where she represented both Harehills and Rothwell.

"She served as Deputy Lord Mayor from 1994 to 1995, a role which she enjoyed greatly and she was always greeted with enthusiasm wherever she went.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this very sad time and we remain grateful for the contribution Lorna made to our city.”

Mr Newman said: "Lorna's house was always open.

"As well as having surgeries in Harehills and Gipton she would welcome people into her home anytime of day.

"As well as working for the Garment Workers Union at Circle House in Leeds she was working as a local councillor at all hours.

"She was a regular guest at the Chapeltown Sikh temple. The Mandela centre too.

"Dave Beer, the promoter of Leeds club Back to Basics, called her the Disco Granny after she helped Leeds become the first 24 hour party city."

Mr Newman said Lorna Cohen was one of five children raised in North Street, Leeds.

She spent the majority of her life living in the Chapeltown and Harehills areas of the city.