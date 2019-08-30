Deadline approaching to nominate your Yorkshire Young Achiever

Have your say

They are the awards which celebrate the achievement of Yorkshire’s young people along with raising money for children’s charities.

And with with just two weeks to go before nominations close, the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation still wants to hear about young people who deserve recognition.

The 27th Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards, sponsored by McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate, take place in November and are open to all young people who were born, live or

work in Yorkshire and who are aged 35 or under.

Awards Chairman Peter McCormick OBE said: “We have already received some excellent nominations but we know there are many other young people out there who really deserve to

be considered for an award and we would like to hear about them!”

To nominate a potential winner, just visit the Awards website at www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk/nominations or contact Sonia Jones at McCormicks Solicitors on (01423) 530630.

Nominations close on Friday, September 13.

Seven categories are open for nominations as follows:

- Personality of the Year (sponsored by Rudding Park)

- Youngster of the Year (Nabarro McAllister)

- Unsung Hero (Lunchbox Theatrical Productions Ltd)

- Achievement in the Arts (Barclays)

- Achievement in Education (Positive Tax Solutions LLP)

- Achievement in Management and Enterprise (The Wetherby Whaler Group)

- Achievement in Sport (Leeds United Football Club)

The Awards take place on Thursday, November 7, at the Leeds United Centenary Pavilion.

The Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards were founded in 1993 to celebrate the achievement of Yorkshire’s young people, along with raising money for Yorkshire’s children’s charities.