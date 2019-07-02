Day of seaside nostalgia brings memories flooding back for residents of Leeds care home

GLORIOUS sunshine days on Yorkshire’s east coast were recounted during a special beach day at a Leeds care home.

The day of seaside nostalgia brought memories flooding back for older people, who live at Beech Hall Care Home in Armley.



Some residents said Filey and Blackppol were their firm favourites, but others said Scarborough was the winner.



Vicky Gudgin, manager of Anchor’s Beech Hall, said the day was a huge success with a ‘buzzing atmosphere’ thanks to a vintage ice-cream

cart, fish and chips with wooden forks, plus a sand pit and beach games.



She said: “It was an ideal opportunity for a bit of reminiscence as most of our residents are living with dementia.



“A summer open day would have been too much for many of them, but a simple seaside theme worked so well and a surprise visit from the donkeys was welcomed by all.



“As a result of the day we are now organising an overnight trip to the east coast maybe to Scarborough where the residents will feel the sand in their toes and have fun by the sea.”



The care home also invited people from the nearby community to attend, in a bid to tackle isolation and loneliness elsewhere.



Vicky added: “Everyone enjoyed themselves and that is what it’s all about, making people happy, whether it was enabling them to buy an ice-cream which they hadn’t done for years or stroking the donkey.



“We are so passionate about getting involved with our community, tackling isolation and promoting our residents’ happiness and well being. It’s important for everyone to feel valued and fulfilled.”



Resident June Sharp, 88, said: “I really enjoyed getting dressed up for the day. We all looked so colourful.



“I was so surprised to see a donkey in the care home. It definitely sparked a lot of interest.



“The highlights of the day for me were the lovely food, and the ice cream cart.



Joyce Booth, 89, said the day had been a lot of fun.



She said: “It was such a shock to see the donkey but he was so nice and gentle. “I’ll remember the day because of the bar. It was buzzing and I loved

my rum cocktail in the coconuts.

Joyce Richmond, a resident at Beech Hall Care Home in Armle, meets donkeys at the seaside nostalgia day.

“I enjoy living here because the carers organise interesting activities. I’m always busy and I love getting involved in everything that is going on.”



The residents have been on a recent trip to Eden Camp and are looking forward to their trip to the coast.







Olive Hannan, a resident at Beech Hall Care Home in Armley meets donkeys at the seaside nostalgia day.