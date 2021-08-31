Daring participants climb up Cow and Calf Rocks above Ilkley before hurtling down zipwire for charity

Daring participants hurtled down a zipwire from the Cow and Calf Rocks above Ilkley for charity this weekend.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 5:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 5:15 pm

The group were helping to raise funds Sue Ryder Moorlands & Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice. Here are some of the best pictures taken by YEP photographer James Hardisty:

1.

The group were helping to raise funds Sue Ryder Moorlands & Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice. Here are some of the best pictures taken by YEP photographer James Hardisty:

Photo Sales

2.

For this event, daring participants climbed the iconic ‘cow’ at the Cow and Calf Rocks above Ilkley.

Photo Sales

3.

After the huge success of ‘Zip the Pepper Pot’ in 2019, Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice announced a follow up zip wire event in Ilkley in 2021.

Photo Sales

4.

The brave participants’ challenge was to climb the launch tower on top of the cow before jumping off and sliding 270m down Ilkley Moor at speeds of up to 40mph.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3