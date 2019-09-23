Dam good news for Leeds museum’s eco-friendly animal exhibition

An eco-friendly exhibition that used natural materials to highlight the animal kingdom’s most ingenious creators has been nominated for a top national award.

Beavers to Weavers: The Wonderful World of Animal Maker has made the shortlist for the Museums Change Lives (MCL) awards in the category of environmental sustainability. Beavers to Weavers, which welcomed more than 48,000 people to Leeds City Museum last year, showcased an array of beautifully complex creations made by different species. These included tiny, exquisite pearl Buddha figures made inside oyster shells, a gigantic wasps’ nest and the delicate egg sacs of spiders, mantises and octopus.

Curated using hand-made paper, reused materials and recycled paint, the exhibition also encouraged visitors to think about how we can all reduce our impact on the natural world through a series of workshops and events.

The awards, organised by the Museums Association, will be held in Brighton on October 3.

Rebecca Machin, Leeds Museums and Galleries’ curator of natural sciences, said: “Throughout Beavers to Weavers, we put a huge amount of effort into ensuring that we not only displayed some of the endless wonders of the natural world, but that the exhibition would be as environmentally friendly as possible in every respect. It’s our hope that by highlighting some of the animal kingdom’s many marvels in a responsible and sustainable way, we helped our visitors to understand more about the world around them and the role we each have to play in global conservation.”

Coun Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “Museums play such an important part in educating and informing us all about our responsibility to protect our environment, our future and the vulnerable species we share the planet with. I’d like to congratulate the Leeds Museums and Galleries team.”