Dad's shock after spotting 'lewd' spelling error on toy packaging

A cheap toy bought at a Heckmondwike discount store has caused a stir after its buyer noticed a 'risque' spelling error on its box.

Liversedge music teacher Joe Petcher was on the way to the dentist with his partner and one-year-old daughter Daisy when he stopped off at the store to browse the bargains.

The spelling error in question.

What took Daisy's eye was a small 'dress-up horse', which upon closer inspection was marketed as a 'Hores Playset', priced at £3.

"I've got no real problem with it," chuckled Joe, 44, "we've had a laugh and it's got a bit of a response on social media.

"I knew what I was buying because I've got a bit of an eye for spelling mistakes. It jumped out at me and I thought - well I've got to buy that!"

Joe said that Daisy, who turns two next month, has enjoyed playing with the China-made toy regardless.

He said: "It's harmless and she's enjoyed playing with it. She does seem to want to keep the box so we'll to find a way to sneak it away from her at some point!"