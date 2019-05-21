Dad issues update on missing 21-year-old girl as police search focuses on Pudsey

The last sighting of a 21-year-old Leeds woman who went missing after a night out was in Pudsey, it has not emerged.

Hannah Barker, from Whinmoor, was taken to Pudsey bus station by patrol officers after she was found asleep on a grass verge off New Briggate, near to the A64 dual carriageway.

A passing driver contacted police at 5.39am on Sunday after seeing her.

Police said there were no obvious concerns for her welfare and she asked to be driven to Pudsey bus station.

She was dropped off there at about 6.15am.

She had not been reported as a missing person at that time.

CCTV image of Hannah in KFC Merrion Street and in Merrion Street itself.

Police said they remain 'very concerned' for her welfare.

Checks on CCTV in the area show she walked from the bus station in Market Place to the junction of Hough Side Road and Swinnow Road, reaching there at 6.23am.

This is currently the last known sighting of her.

Hannah was reported missing by her father, Colin, shortly after 1pm that day when she failed to return to their home in Whinmoor.

He said on Twitter on Tuesday morning that the search was now focused on Pudsey.

She had gone out with friends on Saturday evening and had last been seen by them shortly before 4am when she left them in the vicinity of Merrion Street.

Her car was later found parked in the St John’s Centre car park and she did not turn up for work on Monday morning.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, and of large build.

She has long mousy brown hair, nose piercings and tattoos on her left arm.

She was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a burgundy t-shirt and trainers.

Detective Inspector Al Burns, of Leeds District CID, said: “The focus of our search to find Hannah has moved to the Pudsey area given what we have now been able to establish around her movements.

“Although this has given us a clearer picture of her recent whereabouts and her demeanour at the time, we still remain very concerned for her welfare given the length of time she has now been missing without making contact with her family or friends.

“We are continuing to carry out a trawl of CCTV in the area around where she was last seen and have officers conducting other enquiries with support from specialist search teams.

“We are still very keen to hear from anyone who has seen Hannah in the Pudsey area since about 6.15am on Sunday or who has any other information that could assist us in tracing her.

“Her parents are understandably very concerned about where she is and we urgently need to find her and check that she is okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 853 of May 19 or reference 13190254486.