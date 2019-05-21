Dad issues update as missing 21-year-old woman is found in Bramley

Have your say

A Leeds 21-year-old woman who went missing has been found after a two day manhunt.

Hannah Barker, from Whinmoor, was taken to Pudsey bus station by patrol officers after she was found asleep on a grass verge off New Briggate, near to the A64 dual carriageway.

A passing driver contacted police at 5.39am on Sunday after seeing her.

Police said there were no obvious concerns for her welfare and she asked to be driven to Pudsey bus station.

She was dropped off there at about 6.15am.

She had not been reported as a missing person at that time.

CCTV image of Hannah in KFC Merrion Street and in Merrion Street itself.

Officers announced on Tuesday afternoon that Hannah has been found.