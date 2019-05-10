Dacia Magic Weekend pitch date

People with learning disabilities from Leeds will be taking part in a ground-breaking social inclusion programme this month, hosted at the iconic Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

Dacia’s Magic Weekend, on May 25 and 26, will see teams from the Community Integrated Care Learning Disability Super League represent their clubs and play on the pitch alongside their Super League heroes.

Learning Disability Super League clubs have been undertaking training, with the Leeds Rhinos team attending an autism experience simulator, to give people an experience of the difficulties faced by people who live with autism.

Weekly training sessions for the Learning Disability Super League players have been taking place at the Headingley Stadium, in preparation for the big games at the end of this month.

The Community Integrated Care Learning Disability Super League programme aims to promote the development of skills and confidence for people with learning disabilities and create positive experiences for those involved. The May Magic Weekend will provide one of the biggest ever crowds for a learning disability sport event.

Local care provider Community Integrated Care support over 3,500 people across the England and Scotland who have learning disabilities, mental health concerns, autism and dementia.

The charity has a strong presence in Yorkshire and will be bringing over 500 of the people they support and their colleagues to the special event taking place over the May bank holiday weekend.

Mark Adams, CEO of Community Integrated Care, said: “This pioneering programme will change the lives of so many people, delivering amazing opportunities for all of the players and memories that will last a life time.

“The initiative will allow the players to stay active, make friends – and represent the clubs that they love.”

He added; “As the Official Social Care partner of the sport, we are looking forward to watching social care being brought onto the big stage, all whilst making a powerful statement about the inclusiveness of rugby league – a huge thank you to the Super League, the RFL and all participating clubs for their passion and support of this programme.”