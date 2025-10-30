Cyber security leader honoured with MBE as he turns personal loss into lifesaving mission for animals

A former cyber security leader, who has turned his own personal loss into a lifesaving mission for animals, has been honoured with an MBE.

Cyber security expert Sean Sapstead, who has spent his career to date protecting the NHS from potentially devastating cyber threats, has been awarded the prestigious Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to cyber security.

Sean led the NHS England’s Detect and Respond team from October 2022 to February 2025 - strengthening cyber security resilience across the NHS during one of NHS’s most critical periods.

During this time, a profound personal loss inspired Sean, and his wife Becca, to open a small charity alongside his work.

Sean, and his wife Becca, founded Elijah’s Animal Sanctuary in 2022.

In 2019, Sean and Becca experienced deep heartbreak when their only child Elijah was born sleeping.

Sean channelled his grief into purpose at work and into their shared goal of rescuing neglected animals.

In 2022, they founded Elijah’s Animal Sanctuary, located between Mirfield and Wakefield, which provides a safe haven for rescued and neglected animals.

The sanctuary officially became a small charity in March 2025 and is now progressing toward full charity status.

As he receives the honour at Windsor Castle, Sean reflected on the loss of Elijah, and the inspiration he provides each day.

Sean said: “In many ways, Elijah gave me the strength and focus to reach this point.

"While this honour is for my work in cyber security, Elijah’s Animal Sanctuary reflects the same purpose: creating safety, care, and lasting impact.”

To mark this special occasion, Elijah’s Animal Sanctuary has launched a Winter Fundraiser.

For more information or to donate Elijah’s Animal Sanctuary’s Winter Fundraiser, visit: https://winter.elijahs.org.uk/