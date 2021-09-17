Cricket World Cups taken on tour in Leeds to inspire next generation of young cricketers

The Cricket World Cups pictured with chdlren and teachers at Hugh Gaitskell Primary School, Beeston, Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

The Cricket World Cups were taken on a tour of communities in Leeds as Yorkshire Cricket sought to inspire and empower the next generation of young cricketers.

The Yorkshire Cricket Foundation helped arrange for the trophies to go on show at five venues in Leeds, starting at the Hamara Healthy Living Centre in Beeston.

The men's and women's trophies then moved onto Hugh Gaitskell Primary School in Beeston followed by the Bilal Sports Centre, in Harehills.

The Bilal Sports Centre is one of 12 community hubs that helped to deliver more than 12,000 meals to stop children across the county going hungry during the summer holidays.

The scheme, which was run by the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation in collaboration with supermarket giant Morrisons, has also provided 1,000 hours of cricket fun to help improve the wellbeing and health of some of the region’s most disadvantaged families.

The two trophies then moved on to the Chapeltown Youth Development Centre before the final stop at the Leeds Golf Centre in Shadwell.

Sohail Raz, diverse communities manager for the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation, said: “It is brilliant that the trophy tour is coming to Yorkshire and into the communities we work closely with.

“This once in a lifetime opportunity will hopefully plant a seed of hope to inspire and empower the communities to grow.”

Will Saville, managing Director for the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation, said: “It’s fantastic the trophies are on display in the heart of the communities and where our vital projects are running.

“Hopefully the tour can inspire more youngsters to get involved and enjoy cricket.”

The men’s Cricket World Cup trophy was showcased at the Emerald Headingley in April 2019 as part of the pre-tournament tour that year, while a giant version for publicity purposes was on display in late July 2019 when Emerald Headingley hosted the Group games for the competition.

Meanwhile the women’s trophy was previously on display at the Yorkshire Cricket Museum at Emerald Headingley Stadium, on extended loan throughout August 2017.

Paul Goodman, heritage manager for the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation, said: “It was a privilege for the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation to host both the women’s and men’s World Cup trophies in the Yorkshire Cricket Museum in 2017 and 2019, where they attracted many visitors – particularly young aspiring female cricketers - for photo opportunities.”