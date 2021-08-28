Cricket stars including Ian Botham and David Gower expected for momentous Pudsey cricket match

Ian Botham, David Gower, Mike Gatting and Charlotte Edwards all expected to attend a match between cricket legends, Members of Parliament, Peers and the Lord’s Taverners - 40 years after the momentous Headingley test match against Australia.

The anniversary is to be commemorated with a charity Festival of Cricket at Pudsey St. Lawrence cricket ground.

Originally scheduled for July, COVID restrictions have seen the game put back to September 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cricket stars including Ian Botham and David Gower are expected to attend a celebrity match in Pudsey this September.

Sponsored by Sunbelt Rentals, the day will start with ladies softball cricket followed by the Lord’s Taverners Wicketz and Super 1’s initiatives before a Twenty20 game between the Lord’s & Commons Cricket team and the world famous Lord’s Taverners.

The match will be free admission and the Lord’s and Commons will be fielding many well known local and national Members of Parliament.

The Taverners side will be comprised of many famous ex cricketers.

The day is anticipated to raise a huge sum for charity.

Geoff Fawkes from Sunbelt Rentals said, “We are thrilled to be involved in such an exciting day and celebrate one of English crickets most legendary test matches.

"To support the event and help raise money for such worthy causes is a real honour.”

The main charitable beneficiary will be Lord Ian Botham’s Beefy’s Foundation.

Lord Botham said, “I am delighted this game is going ahead and I am looking forward to being there."

Over the decades, Beefy’s Charity Foundation has helped raise thousands to fund specific projects relating to chronic illnesses and other challenges that young people face.

Lord Botham continued, “It doesn’t seem like 40 years on since that amazing occasion at Headingley and it feels only right to be holding this match back in Yorkshire.

"If you are in the area please come along, watch the cricket and support the cause”.

Local MP Stuart Andrew, who was instrumental in bringing the game to Pudsey St. Lawrence, expressed his delight in seeing such an exciting prospect in his constituency.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to the day, not only the raising of funds for such a great charity but also seeing my parliamentary colleagues away from Westminster pitting their cricketing abilities against the famous Lords Taverners.

"There will be no admission charge so I would urge people to come along to watch the day”.

"Tony Moss, Club President at Pudsey St. Lawrence Cricket Club added: “We are absolutely delighted to host the game, the prospect of four former England captains together with the players from the Lords Taverners is incredibly exciting.

"We all remember the thrilling events of Headingley 1981 and whilst we probably can’t expect as exciting and ending on the 16th it promises to be a great and memorable day adding to the rich history of our club.”

The day starts at 10.30am with the demonstration events with the main game commencing at 12 noon.

Pudsey councillor Simon Seary said he hoped the community would come together to support the history of cricket in Pudsey.