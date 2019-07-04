Couple from Guiseley celebrate diamond wedding anniversary with garden party

A couple from Guiseley will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary with a garden party.

Sheila and David Ingleson married 60 years ago today (Thursday) after having met at the Town Hall in Yeadon where they would dance on a Friday and Saturday night as teenagers.

David and Sheila Ingleson pictured on their wedding day.

And at the weekend they will celebrate the milestone with a party for family and friends at their home on Flower Chase.

Throughout their married life, the couple have stayed in the area despite having several different jobs between them.

After leaving school, Sheila, now 80, worked at a pharmacy in Rawdon before becoming a dance teacher. Her first job was at the May Hurford School of Dancing on Boar Lane where she taught ballet, ballroom and sequence dancing.

David, 82, was an engineer and before having his own business he started at Ross Brothers in Albert Square at Yeadon.

Sheila recalls: "That is now bungalows and a roundabout and the place where I worked in Rawdon, that is all gone. We have always lived around here. We said we would go nearer the motorway when David was working and we looked at Wakefield and other places out of Leeds and came back and said we are not moving."

Before ill-health, both have had cancer battles, the couple enjoyed performing in local amateur dramatic productions and going on holidays.

She added: "We used to go abroad to Majorca, Fuengirola, Gibralter and Israel. Israel we went to with his work on two occasions and it is the most marvellous place that I have ever been. We loved holidays and being in amateur dramatics at Yeadon and Rawdon societies and the pantos until we got to an age we couldn't keep as such."

The couple will be celebrating with their son and daughter, Gary and Dawn and their four grandchildren and great-grandchild.