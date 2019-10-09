'Could it be you?' - Euromillions £170m jackpot numbers revealed as UK winner confirmed

Have your say

Have you checked your numbers?

A single ticket holder has become Britain's largest ever lottery winner after the draw last night.

The ticket-holder is yet to be named and it is unknown if it is a single person, a family or a syndicate.The lucky ticket-holder has beaten the prize claimed by Colin and Chris Weir - who became Britain's richest lottery winners of £161m in 2011.

The Euromillions jackpot has rolled over 22 consecutive times since July 19.

The winning numbers picked were 7, 10, 15, 44 and 49, with 3 and 12 selected for the Lucky star numbers.

The National Lottery said it had a team of advisers on standby to help a winner.