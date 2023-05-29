Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Coroner's officers searching for family of 40-year-old Leeds woman issue public appeal

Coroner’s officers are seeking the family of a Leeds woman who has died in her 40s.
By Georgina Morris
Published 29th May 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 16:16 BST

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention. Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Amanda Richardson, who died on April 29 this year. Aged 40, she had been living in Selby Road, Garforth, at the time of her death.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of any family members is asked to contact the Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

A public appeal has been issued by Wakefield Coroner's Office. Picture: GoogleA public appeal has been issued by Wakefield Coroner's Office. Picture: Google
