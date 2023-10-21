Coroner’s appeal to trace family of deceased Castleford man
The coroner is appealing to trace the relatives of a Castleford man who died recently
Wakefield's Coroner has so far tried to contact the loved ones of Jim Georgiou, 75, of Woodside, Castleford, who died on 17 October. However, attempts to locate family embers have so far proved fruitless. There we no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with any information about Mr Georgiou, whether it be family or friends, is being asked to contact the coroner's office on 01924 302180.