Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Coroner’s appeal to trace family of deceased Castleford man

The coroner is appealing to trace the relatives of a Castleford man who died recently
By Nick Frame
Published 21st Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wakefield's Coroner has so far tried to contact the loved ones of Jim Georgiou, 75, of Woodside, Castleford, who died on 17 October. However, attempts to locate family embers have so far proved fruitless. There we no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with any information about Mr Georgiou, whether it be family or friends, is being asked to contact the coroner's office on 01924 302180.

Related topics:CastlefordWakefield