Coronation Street star Colson Smith to attend Yorkshire heart screening in memory of friend

Coronation Street star Colson Smith will be taking part in a heart screening programme in Castleford in memory of his friend Rory Embling.

Colson, who plays Craig Tinker, will join around 100 other people aged between 14 and 35 to be screened by an expert team from leading heart charity, Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

Rory, a Leeds United fan from Castleford, died aged 26 in May 2014 from a previously undiagnosed heart condition. His family has since raised almost £50,000 to fund screening in the region. The latest ECG testing will take place on Sunday at Castleford Cricket Club, where both Rory and Colson, a fellow Leeds United fan, were involved.

Rory’s dad, Chris Embling, who built a pub called “Rory’s Return” in his back garden to raise money for CRY, said: “We are delighted that Colson – fondly known as Craig to so many of us Corrie fans – is so publicly lending his support to our weekend of screening, as well as taking the wise decision, as a 21-year-old, to be screened himself. We will continue to work in Rory’s name until national screening is introduced by the government. Rory has already succeeded in saving and protecting young lives of which I am sure he would be very proud.”

An ECG is a quick and simple test that identifies the vast majority of heart abnormalities.

Rory’s mum, Anne Embling, added: “Rory was our beloved son and brother, a practicing solicitor, a good sportsman and a great friend. He left the family home on the 17th May 2014, a seemingly fit and healthy young man and never returned home. Since then we have been raising money for CRY so that other families might be spared the same heartache that we have endured.”