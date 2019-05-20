Cookridge 10k runners celebrate life of inspirational cancer charity fundraiser Gareth Dunn

Have your say

HUNDREDS of people took part in fundraising runs to celebrate the life of a brave Leeds man who raised £100,000 for a cancer charity before his death aged just 27.

The inaugural 10k Cookridge Community Run and 2k fun run were held in north Leeds on Sunday (May 19) in memory of Gareth Dunn of Cookridge.

It is hoped the runs will have raised around £10,000 to be shared between Cancer Research and OPAL (Older People’s Action in the Locality)

Mr Dunn was suffering from terminal cancer when he completed the London Marathon with a prosthetic running blade in May 2018.

The marathon was one of the fundraising challenges Mr Dunn was determined to conquer to raise £100,000 for Cancer Research UK, and in particular research into synovial sarcoma.

He achieved his fundraising goal before tragically losing his fight for life last October.

Mr Dunn’s Just Giving Page has so far registered more than £124,000 raised.

He set up online blog, called Chemotionally Unstable, when he was given his terminal diagnosis.

In his blog posts, Mr Dunn discussed all aspects of living with incurable cancer - from treatment and mental wellbeing to fitness.

Mr Dunn’s friend David Smart helped organise the 10k Cookridge Community Run and 2k fun run along with Abbey Runners and plans to stage them every year in Mr Dunn's memory.

More than 380 runners took part in the two events and hundreds more cheered competitors on.

Leeds Rhinos' mascot Ronnie The Rhino took part in the 2k fun run.

Mr Smart said: "The whole community got involved, it was a fantastic atmosphere.

"Gareth would have been proud and happy to see everybody there trying their hardest.

"We had people who had never run before who were doing it because they were inspired by Gareth.

"It is definitely something to build on for future years. We are hoping to have 500 people taking part in the main race."

The 10k run started and finished at the Scout Hut on Pinfold Lane and the route included Golden Acre Park.

Mr Dunn was about to start the demanding army officer training course at Sandhurst when he was diagnosed with cancer in his foot and had to have his right leg amputated below the knee.

Mr Dunn told the YEP in November 2017: “I was about to realise my dream, suddenly it was snatched away from me.”

Despite the massive blow, the talented sportsman went on to join the GB Paralympic squad.

