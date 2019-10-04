Contractor announced for £350m Leeds South Bank development with huge skyscraper

A huge new development on Leeds South Bank is one step closer to getting underway.

The Globe Point project is based just off Globe Road and Water Lane in 'Temple', a new district in the city centre just south of the River Aire.

An artist's impression of the Globe Point development which includes a 40-storey residential tower (Photo: CEG)

The £350m project, led by developers CEG, will include a 40-storey residential skyscraper.

This will eclipse the city's current tallest building, Bridgewater Place, which has 32 floors.

Bam Construction has been announced as the contractor for the first phase of the development and work is set to start in early 2020.

The first phase includes a 38,000 sq ft office development, with a ground floor 'break out' space and retail and leisure spots.

The second phase, which could begin at the same time, includes a 138,168 sq ft building with ground floor retail and leisure space.

Plans were approved by Leeds Council in October 2018 and work is well underway to demolish a former warehouse on Water Lane to make way for the new development.

Bam Construction director in the North-East John Phillips said: “This is an imaginative and bold scheme and any contractor would be excited to be involved with it.

“Bam is all about building considerately and using our opportunity to enhance lives and we will bring our modern attitudes and technical capabilities to the table and look forward to working with our partners.”

