Consultation launched on £53m plans for new homes at HilltopWorks near Chapeltown

A public consultation has been launched on plans to build new homes at a derelict former tannery site near Chapeltown.

Domus UK’s £53m draft plans would regenerate the Hilltop Works site on Buslingthorpe Lane with high-quality apartments. The public consultation event will take place on Wednesday, October 9 from 2pm to 7pm at the Sheepscar Bar on Savile Drive across from Scott Hall Road.

Domus UK is proposing 454 apartments across five buildings at the Hilltop Works, a brownfield site and former leatherworks and tannery which has fallen into disuse since the 1960s. The draft plans fulfil local affordable housing requirements and offer a range of one, two and three-bedroom dwellings.

The proposed buildings have been designed to fit with the area’s industrial heritage, reflecting the design of the former mill building. The majority of the original outside stone perimeter wall, ranging from 5.6m to 1.2m in height, will be retained and repaired. A sculptural brick feature will be contained within a central building and a new stone entrance building will incorporate stones from the former cottages.

A new footpath will link the development with Meanwood Road and beyond into Leeds City Centre. Domus UK is also committed to opening up and improving access to nearby footpaths for all residents to enjoy.

The public consultation event is an opportunity for local residents to find out more about the plans and provide feedback ahead of a planning application being submitted in the coming months.

Ian Layford, investment director at Domus UK, said: “We are excited to present our draft plans to regenerate the Hilltop Works site with much-needed homes, addressing local housing need. Our proposals are attractive and deliverable and can act as a catalyst to further economic investment in North Leeds.

“We have produced a scheme which is respectful of this site’s industrial heritage and is also deliverable, to finally bring this sadly neglected space back into use. The project team and I are looking forward to speaking with residents at the public consultation about our draft plans.”