Confusion after car crashes into a post box in Bramley

If this was an attempt at parking, this Leeds driver may need to reverse a few inches.

The red Ford Ka was seen left on top of a post box on a street in west Leeds on Monday, raising eyebrows among residents.

The hatchback is thought to have collided with the post box knocking it over on Henconner Lane in Bramley at around 3pm.

Julie Atkinson was driving past at the tie and stopped to take a picture, saying: "It's not every day you see this!

READ MORE: Wanted man caught hiding in 'El Chapo' inspired hole under ground floor flat

"Even for Bramley a car on top of a post box is an all time high!"

Julie said: "It was actually quite weird as just this chilled out bloke staring at it and no on else around!"

It's not known whether anyone was injured in the minor collision. Although perhaps the post box could do with a bit of first aid.