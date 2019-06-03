'Concern' for missing Wakefield teenager Krystian Pawlowski

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses to trace a missing teenager from Wakefield.

Krystian Pawlowski, 14, was reported missing on Friday afternoon and enquiries have since been ongoing to locate him.

The 14-year-old is described as white, slim and was last seen wearing a red hooded top, black track suit bottoms and black footwear.

He may be carrying a blue Puma rucksack.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Degnan of Wakefield CID said: “We are concerned for Krystian’s welfare and have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him.

“From enquiries we do believe he has been in Wakefield over the weekend and are continuing to search for him.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing police log 0920 of 31 May.”